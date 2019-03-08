Morning digest: Supreme Court order on mediation in Ayodhya case today, Congress' first list for 2019 Lok Sabha polls out, and more

A week after the Indian Air Force targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp at Balakot in Pakistan, the U.K. has offered India “all assistance” in counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing. The offer was made during a telephone call between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his British counterpart, Mark Sedwill, on Thursday, their second conversation in the past week.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Friday (March 8) will pronounce orders on the limited issue of whether or not to send the Ayodhya dispute for mediation.

The Congress on Thursday announced party president Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from Amethi and Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli.

In the aftermath of the air strikes by India and Pakistan, strategic experts Happymon Jacob and Dhruva Jaishankar debate the responses by both sides and the outcome, in a discussion moderated by Suhasini Haidar. Excerpts:

During the Balakot air strikes, the Indian Air Force (IAF) went in for “clinical precision” and hit the intended targets, a senior defence official said on Thursday.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, just completed 1,000 days in office. During this time, his government faced some unprecedented challenges such as the floods in 2018 and the implementation of the Supreme Court order to allow young women to visit the Sabarimala temple. In this interview, Mr. Vijayan speaks of those challenges and his government’s development agenda.

“I am a person in my own right,” senior advocate Indira Jaising took strong exception to a remark made by Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal that she is the wife of senior advocate Anand Grover.

In a major move, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the first batch of reforms in the Army which include relocation of 229 officers from the Army headquarters, creation of a new post of Deputy Chief for Military Operations and Strategic Planning, and setting up new wings for vigilance and human rights issues, official sources said Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday altered its judgment and said teachers were entitled to claim gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act.

This is the first time the industry is recognising the skill and output of its workforce