Morning digest: EC says PM's speech didn't violate code of conduct, Nirav Modi denied bail again by U.K. court, and more

Maharashtra’s Palghar district has experienced thousands of small quakes since November last year, raising fears of a larger one. Fortifying the district for such an event is going to be challenging, reports Priyanka Pulla.

After the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ironed out a potentially game-changing anti-BJP alliance, Uttar Pradesh looked destined for a polarised contest.

The Election Commission said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the successful demonstration of the anti-satellite missile capability on Wednesday did not violate the model code of conduct.

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been denied bail for a second time at Westminster Magistrates Court, despite offering to wear an electronic tag and up to £1 million as security as the prosecution asserted he had “threatened to kill” a witness, and had destroyed evidence in an effort to curtail his case.

The satellite targeted with an Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile under Mission Shakti has broken up into at least 270 pieces, most of which are expected to disintegrate within 45 days, Defence sources said.

China on Friday dismissed allegations that it was sheltering terrorists by placing a “technical hold” on listing Masood Azhar, head of the banned Pakistan based-group Jaish-e-Mohammed, as a global terrorist.

A senior government official said that reports had surfaced about the association of anti-India elements with the Kartarpur Corridor such as Bison Singh, Kuljit Singh, Maninder Singh, and others.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will press on with talks to secure support for her Brexit deal just minutes after Parliament rejected it for a third time. Britain is now due to leave the EU on April 12, but her political spokesman said the smaller margin of defeat showed that things were moving in the right direction and that a number of senior Conservatives had voted with the government.

For the first time since 2005, the NBA playoffs will not feature the ‘King’. LeBron wasn’t expected to carry the struggling Los Angeles Lakers to the title, but the failure to make the knockouts raises questions about 2019-20

The idea of a minimum income guarantee (MIG) has caught up with political parties. A MIG requires the government to pay the targeted set of citizens a fixed amount of money on a regular basis. With the promise of the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) by the Congress party, it is clear that the MIG is going to be a major political issue for the coming general election. A limited version of the MIG in the form of the PM KISAN Yojana is already being implemented by the NDA government at the Centre. State governments in Odisha and Telangana have their own versions of the MIG.