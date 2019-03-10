Morning digest: Nirav Modi sighting sparks outrage, BJP MPs face scrutiny for ticket, and more

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned the Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Naseem Geelani, younger son of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for questioning in a 2017 terror financing case, a senior official said. The Mirwaiz is the first top-ranking separatist to be summoned by the NIA.

The expose by the British newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was hiding in plain sight in London kicked off a political furore in New Delhi with the Congress accusing the Narendra Modi government of running a “resettlement programme for fraudsters” and the BJP responding by pointing out that the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) problem was a UPA legacy.

BJP MPs looking to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections must submit a detailed pro forma to enable the party leadership to not only review their performance over the past five years, but also to to facilitate an assessment of their awareness levels and soft skills. Among the queries posed to the party’s outgoing Lok Sabha MPs is one seeking to ascertain if each representative can identify and locate martyrs from the uniformed forces in his/her constituency.

“There is no problem any more. We feel safe. The police assured us they are with us and the people of Lucknow supported us a lot,” said Mr. Naik. He said he was overwhelmed by the support of people of Lucknow. Mr. Naik and Mr. Salam, both residents of a Kashmiri village near Kulgam, were assaulted by members of a right-wing group allegedly for just being from Kashmir.

The largest mother and child nutrition and care programme of its kind in the world, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is meant to cover six services: supplementary nutrition, non-formal early education, health and nutrition education, immunisation, health check-up, and referral services. ICDS was launched on October 2, 1975, with about 5,000 anganwadis.

North Korea may be preparing for a missile or space launch, U.S. news outlet NPR has reported, based on satellite image analysis of a key facility near Pyongyang. NPR said the images of Sanumdong, one of the facilities Pyongyang has used to produce intercontinental ballistic missiles, were taken days before U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Hanoi for their high-stakes summit, which ended in failure.

The civil aviation agency confirmed in a statement that there were no survivors of the crash, which occurred after the DC-3 aircraft made a distress call at 10.40 a.m. local time, but said it was working to identify and count those killed.

Despite Tokyo’s claims that whale hunting and consumption is a talismanic part of Japanese culture, in fact very few people still eat the meat. And the numbers of those who depend on whaling for a livelihood are tiny. According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, whale meat makes up only 0.1% of all meat sold in the country.

Some goals come as a result of great dribbling and others through stunning shots. Defender Gaurav Bora combined both skills to score a brace that saw Chennai City FC seal a 3-1 win over Minerva Punjab FC to emerge Hero I-League champion at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Given a choice, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri would have preferred to indulge in “experiments” in a ‘dead rubber’ or two. With Australia preventing India from taking a winning lead in the five-match series at Ranchi, the host is left to deal with some unfinished business on Sunday.