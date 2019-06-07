Morning digest: Rajnath inducted into Cabinet panel following controversy, Trump threatens to ramp up trade war, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — after setting up two Cabinet sub-committees for economic growth and investment, and for jobs and skills — reconstituted six other Cabinet sub-committees on Thursday.

A piquant situation arose with the formation of these committees after the Cabinet Secretariat issued an amendment on these sub-committees, adding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s name to the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) as well as the committees on jobs and economic growth.

Building connectivity in the South Asian region and coordinating economic issues will be top priorities of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) , said its new Minister S. Jaishankar, who leaves on Friday for Bhutan, his first destination abroad a week after he took office.

Mr. Jaishankar indicated that the government had chosen to invite leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) rather than leaders of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), because there was a higher likelihood of making progress with BIMSTEC, as it doesn’t include Pakistan.

Launching the annual sanitation survey’s first-ever quarterly ranking exercise for cities and towns, Swachh Survekshan League 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the fact that beneficiaries of government schemes vote for the party in power cannot be discounted.

Referring to the Ministry’s Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which respectively provide for the construction of toilets and homes, as well as the Ujjwala scheme that enables households to access cooking gas cylinders, Mr. Puri said there were a total of 22 crore beneficiaries for the various schemes that the last government had implemented.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss pending issues related to the State.

Mr. Nath’s son, Nakul Nath, who has been elected from Chhindwara, too met Mr. Modi and put out a photograph on Twitter. Mr. Nakul is believed to have skipped the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting last Saturday.

During the half-hour meeting, the Chief Minister discussed various issues pending with the Centre at different places for approval, and non-release of funds on account of that, said an official statement of the Madhya Pradesh government. He urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter, the release said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be allotted late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Krishna Menon Marg residence in central Delhi, government sources said on Thursday.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house in November last, after his death in August.

A government source told PTI that the bungalow had been allotted to Mr. Shah.

Barely two weeks after Pakistani Christian Asia Naureen (usually referred to as Asia Bibi), whose ordeal over false blasphemy charges attracted international attention, was allowed to leave the country, Pakistan’s blasphemy laws claimed new victims.

A Hindu veterinary doctor, Ramesh Kumar, was arrested in Sindh province on May 27 after a local cleric filed a police complaint accusing him of committing blasphemy. Mr. Kumar’s village Phulhadiyon, in Mirpurkhas district, has a population of about 7,000 people, the majority of whom are Hindus. As is often the case when blasphemy allegations are made in Pakistan, riots broke out in the area and an angry mob burnt down Mr. Kumar’s establishment as well as other property belonging to him and his family.

President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with tariffs on “at least” another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have risen sharply since talks aimed at ending a festering trade war broke down in early May.

While Mr. Trump said on Thursday that talks with China were ongoing, no face-to-face meetings have been held since May 10, the day he sharply increased tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods to 25%, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

The Pakistan Army’s move to slash its defence budget for one year will not impact the military’s “response potential” to all types of threat, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asserted as he celebrated Id-ul-Fitr with soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan’s military, in a rare move, decided to voluntarily cut the defence budget for the next fiscal year amid an austerity drive launched by the government to solve the cash-strapped nation’s financial woes.

Commenting for the first time on the unprecedented move by the powerful military, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bajwa on Wednesday assured the nation that there would be no impact to the military’s “response potential” due to the voluntary cut in the defence budget.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closely watching developments unfolding in the NBFC sector, which is facing a liquidity crunch, and is committed to see that the sector remains robust and healthy, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday during the post monetary policy announcement press conference.

The recent liquidity crisis faced by NBFCs was triggered by mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) as it delayed interest payment to its non-convertible debenture investors, causing it to be downgraded to default grade.

Mitchell Starc grabbed five wickets for 46 runs in a brilliant show of fast bowling as defending champions Australia pulled off a 15-run win against West Indies in a tense World Cup match to notch up their second win in Nottingham on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 from 60 balls) played a blinder of an innings, taking cue from a dogged fight back by Steve Smith (73 from 103 balls), as Australia recovered from 38 for 4 to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs.

Chasing 289 for a win, the West Indies were in the hunt for most part of their innings but they crumbled towards the end to score 273 for 9 from 50 overs.