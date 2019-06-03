Morning digest: Ministers allay concerns over anti-Hindi protests, 75% of militants killed in Kashmir were locals, and more

The Centre went into damage control mode on Sunday, with senior Cabinet Ministers of Tamil origin taking to Twitter to allay concerns about the draft National Education Policy’s recommendation regarding the three-language formula and mandatory Hindi teaching in schools, which has sparked outrage across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu.

The draft policy will only be implemented after public hearings, said a tweet written in Tamil by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Central government will support the development of ancient Tamil, she added.

Nearly 75% of the militants killed in the Kashmir Valley this year were locals. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that though the priority was to kill Pakistan-trained terrorists, a large number of locals were killed as they had joined the ranks of terrorists.

According to police data, of the 101 terrorists killed in the Valley so far, 76 were locals.

After the second consecutive Lok Sabha election debacle, the Congress is getting ready to take “decisive measures” to restructure the party organisation. Sonia Gandhi, head of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), mentioned this while addressing the party’s MPs-elect on Saturday.

“The Congress Working Committee met a few days ago to deliberate the next steps and the way forward for us. Several decisive measures to strengthen the party are being discussed,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Close to the Chilika Lake, about 80 km away from here, 30 Dalit families continue to reside in the Satpada College premises. The little known ASHA Multipurpose Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre at the Pachaspola hamlet under Puri Sadar block houses 28 Dalit families.

“Disaster does not spare people along caste lines, or as rich and poor. But after the cyclone Fani ravaged Puri district, a clear pattern has emerged that vulnerability to disaster among the social excluded [Dalits] is high, while resilience is very weak,” said Bimal Pandia of OXFAM, a leading voluntary organisation.

In an expansion of its Mission Based Deployments (MBD) in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Navy deployed its P-8I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft for anti-piracy sorties from Salalah in Oman to patrol the Gulf of Aden.

“Long-range maritime reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft P-8I undertakes anti-piracy patrol sorties from Salalah in the Gulf of Aden and other piracy prone areas in keeping with our MBD philosophy, to keep IOR safe and secure for all,” Navy spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma said in a tweet on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign, staying clear of bread-and-butter issues, successfully swayed voter attention away from economic hardships. Having won a thumping mandate, his government in its second tenure must now devote itself to a well-thought-out strategy for economic reforms.

Official estimates released on Friday, the new government’s first day in office, show GDP growth slowed to a five-year low of 6.8% in 2018-19, even as the unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-18. Agriculture gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at negative 0.1% and manufacturing GVA growth at 3.1% in the January-March quarter.

The enormity of Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings was pretty clear by the end April 21. At least 250 lives had been lost and the island was jolted into realising that its relative post-war peace was far from secure.

Over a month since, as Sri Lankans grapple with lingering fear and get used to heightened security all around, some worry that the attacks could have had an impact deeper than apparent.

China on Sunday defended the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on student protesters in a rare public acknowledgement of the event, days before its 30th anniversary, saying it was the “correct” policy.

After seven weeks of protests by students and workers, soldiers and tanks chased and killed demonstrators and onlookers in the streets leading to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Singapore is famed both for its car-lite approach that discourages ownership of personal vehicles, and the steady expansion of its public transport system over the past three decades. The city state is now working on the next big technological leap that will potentially lead to the roll-out of driverless, fully autonomous buses in partnership with Volvo Buses.

The first trials in this race to autonomy are taking place on the smooth macadam of CETRAN, a comprehensive test centre for autonomous vehicles operated by Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore). Here, a Volvo 7900 series electric bus equipped with light detection and ranging sensors (LIDARS), stereo-vision cameras to capture 3D images, and a global navigation satellite system moves along test ‘roads’ with ‘hands-free’ technology in the driver’s seat. It effortlessly turns at curves, and stops at traffic lights.

Bangladesh smothered a lackluster South Africa to begin the Cricket World Cup with an easy 21-run victory at the Oval on Sunday.

Bangladesh posted its highest one-day international score of 330-6 after being made to bat first, then restricted South Africa to 309-8 in front of an ecstatic crowd who made the atmosphere feel more like Dhaka than suburban London.