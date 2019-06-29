Morning digest: Another BJP leader attacks officer in MP, Small savings schemes interest rates lowered, and more

BJP leader and his supporters allegedly attacked the chief municipal officer of a civic body in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, leaving him seriously injured, just two days after party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting an official with a cricket bat. Ramnagar Nagar Panchayat president Sushil Patel and his supporters allegedly attacked the civic body’s chief municipal officer D. Soni and a few corporators, police said.

When the Bengaluru-based IMA Group of Companies wound up its operations, it not only left thousands of investors in the lurch but also raised questions on political patronage to Ponzi schemes that are being run in the name of Islamic banking. Imran Gowhar and K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj report on the scam

Odisha, which is pushing for inclusion of natural calamity as a criterion for according Special Category Status, says its economic growth is hindered largely by frequent occurrences of natural disasters.

Odisha Economic Survey 2018-19 that was tabled in the State Assembly on Friday says enormous losses to life, livelihoods, property and infrastructure caused due to disasters have put an impediment on the State’s growth trajectory.

The government has reduced the interest rates on small savings schemes such as the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund, Kisan Vikas Patra and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, according to a notification issued on Friday. The rate for the five-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has been reduced to 8.6% from 8.7%.

Countering the industry’s claims that the NITI Aayog’s proposal for transition to electric vehicles (EVs) was “unrealistic” and “ill-timed”, the think-tank’s Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said it was a well-thought-out policy to capitalise on the “sunrise industry” and that two-wheeler makers should work with the NITI Aayog rather than paint an incorrect picture.

Authorities of the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority on Friday served a notice on Lingamaneni Ramesh saying that his “building located within 100 metres from Krishna river” would be demolished as it was constructed in violation of environmental laws. The building is currently leased out to the government, which made it the official residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after he shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday justified his decision to hang drug offence convicts, terming it necessary to “protect the country and future generations”, despite domestic and international pressure to withdraw the decision. In a recent briefing with local media heads and foreign media representatives, President Sirisena announced that he had signed papers clearing the execution of four persons convicted for drug offences.

France registered its highest temperature since records began on Friday as the death toll rose from a heatwave suffocating much of Europe. The mercury hit 45.8°C in Gallargues-le-Montueux, near Nimes, in Southern France, the weather forecaster Meteo France said. The previous high of 44.1°C was recorded in August 2003.

Kuldeep Yadav felt that India had an attack that ‘could defend any total’. The chinaman bowler spoke to the media at Old Trafford’s ICC mixed zone after Thursday’s World Cup fixture against the West Indies in which India emphatically defended 268 and won by a whopping 125 runs. "The batsmen are not picking (the line) and they aren’t going for the big shots and that gives me confidence. I have been bowling well, giving less runs and keeping it tight in the middle overs."

At the political level, rainwater harvesting (RWH) was initiated in 2000 at Sathyamurthy Bhavan. This meant that building approval for new apartments and dwellings were not to be granted by the Chennai City Corporation unless the building plan included a RWH component.

Sixteen years later, we are back to square one. An audit by the non-governmental organisation Rain Centre has shown that most government buildings in Chennai do not have a functioning RWH structure; these include several police stations and municipality buildings.