Morning digest: NIA says Islamic State unit in Kashmir linked to Pakistan, China backs Hong Kong leader's move to suspend extradition Bill, and more

Islamic State unit in Kashmir linked to Pakistan: NIA
The Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) has a Pakistani connection, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said in its chargesheet filed recently in a Jammu court. The agency, however, does not substantiate how it reached the conclusion about the Pakistani identity of the handler of the four ISJK “terrorists” arrested last year.
Want to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, says PM
Each State must aim to at least double its economy if the country is to achieve the target of a $5 trillion economy by 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Chief Ministers gathered for the NITI Aayog’s fifth Governing Council meeting on Saturday.
Parliament session: Opposition finds itself in disarray
With barely a day to go for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Opposition parties are yet to even talk to one another on floor coordination, leave alone hold a meeting to discuss their approach to the session.
Priyanka’s outburst panned, but party men back her
The recent stern message to party workers by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, for “letting down the party” in the State has raised eyebrows among political analysts, with one of them questioning the timing of her outburst.
PM writes to village chiefs to save rainwater
Concerned about the water crisis in rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a personal letter to gram pradhans (village chiefs) requesting them to conserve rainwater. The letter, signed by the PM, has been hand-delivered to the pradhans through the respective District Magistrates or Collectors.
China backs Hong Kong leader's move to suspend extradition Bill
China’s government said that it supported the decision of Hong Kong’s leader to suspend an unpopular Bill that would allow extraditions to China and which sparked a week of protests.
Doctors stir: Home Ministry sends advisory to West Bengal
As the stand off between the West Bengal government and the junior doctors of the State-run hospitals continued for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought an urgent report from the State government on the on-going strike and also issued an advisory on the issue.
DMK functionary held for assaulting writer Jayamohan
A grocer, also a DMK functionary, was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting writer Jayamohan and verbally abusing his family on Friday night.
India vs Pakistan WC match: Our focus is on what we need to do, says Kohli
The cricketing globe may be in a tizzy over Sunday’s World Cup clash between India and Pakistan but Virat Kohli preferred to treat it as just another contest. “A professional approach to the game is most important. We can’t get too emotional. Obviously, the mindset of the player is always going to be different from that of the fans. You can’t mix the two,” the Indian skipper said in a press conference here on Saturday.
Bhutan throws up pay wall amid surge of Indian tourists
For centuries, parents of newborn children in the Thimphu valley have visited the Changangkha Lhakhang (temple) that rises above the Bhutanese capital, bringing their babies as young as four or five days old to be blessed by its deity.
