Morning digest: Shujaat Bukhari murder probe reveals security lapses, India to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S., and more

Pointing to grave lapses on the part of the security apparatus, the investigation into the assassination of journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari in 2018, has found that the June 14 incident was the second attempt within 24 hours.

One year after the crime, the police investigation suggested that Bukhari was chased by six men on two motorcycles around 7.15 p.m. on June 13, 2018 from Srinagar’s Press Enclave.

India has decided to impose retaliatory tariffs on 29 goods imported from the U.S. from June 16 onwards, officials in the Commerce Ministry told The Hindu. The decision comes a year after New Delhi initially decided to do so.

The tariffs will place a burden of $220-290 million on the U.S., about the same amount imposed by Washington on India in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan exchanged greetings during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The informal exchange came in the backdrop of Mr. Modi’s strong pitch for a regional and global drive to eliminate terrorism.

“The Prime Minister exchanged usual pleasantries with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the Leaders’ Lounge,” said a source.

Hospital services were affected in different parts of the country on Friday as a doctors’ agitation that began in West Bengal following an assault on medical professionals spread to the national capital, Kerala, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and even Jammu and Kashmir.

While 300 doctors in West Bengal quit on Friday evening, demanding additional security and assurance of a safe work environment, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought to intensify a nationwide protest over the next two days and called for the withdrawal of all non-essential health services on June 17.

The death toll of children due to suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur on Friday went up to 57.

The State government has announced that it will open a new 100-bed ward for children, and six additional ambulances would be deployed for the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

Braving the stifling June heat, Ishar Saini is busy preparing his half-acre field to sow the season’s kharif crop. Ishar has unwittingly been in the limelight in Haryana for over a month, ever since genetically modified brinjal, the cultivation of which is illegal in India, was found planted on his rented farm. Saini was forced to destroy the crop in the presence of local officials and activists in Nathwan village, Fatehabad district. What remains a mystery is the source of the seeds of the transgenic variety.

Ishar asserts that neither he nor his son Jeevan Saini, who bought the saplings of brinjal in December 2017, was aware that the saplings were of a genetically modified variety. The Sainis had procured them from a roadside vendor in Dabwali, a town nearly 100 km from Nathwan.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Iran was behind the attack on two ships on the Gulf of Oman, while the Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video purportedly showing an Iranian patrol boat removing an unexploded mine from the hull of Japanese owned chemical tanker Kokuka Courageous.

The Kokuka Courageous and another ship, a Norwegian-owned oil tanker, came under attack on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman.

A UK judge on Friday set the extradition trial of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange for February 2020. Assange faces charges of computer hacking and espionage in the United States.

At a Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing in London, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot ruled that a full extradition hearing lasting five days should begin on February 25 next year, after the UK home secretary Sajid Javid had certified the U.S. extradition request.

Piaggio Vehicles will invest about ₹300 crore in next three years in India on product and technology development, which includes the key transition to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) by the end of the year.

The company, a leader in the diesel three-wheeler segment, will also launch an electric three-wheeler in the last quarter of 2019.

The Indian team that everyone wanted to see finally stepped up, partially, in the semifinals of the Hockey Series Finals here against Japan on Friday, storming to a 7-2 victory and setting up a final clash against South Africa.

Despite the scoreline, it was not a 100 percent performance from the host. When in flow, the Indians can be a delight to watch, and they showed glimpses of it in the second half.