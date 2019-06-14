Morning digest: Sri Lanka Easter blast mastermind linked to 3 IS cases in India, India-China agree to speed up boundary talks, and more

Zahran Hashim, the Sri Lankan mastermind of the April 21 Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, has emerged as a common link in at least three Islamic State (IS) related cases, including the latest IS module busted in Coimbatore, an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on Thursday agreed to expedite the dialogue on the India-China boundary issue for securing a “fair” solution. The two leaders met in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where they will participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

A day after five CRPF personnel were killed in an attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag — the first major attack since the Pulwama suicide bomber attack in February — officials said the AK-47 toting, ‘hardened’ militant was not a local and was trained in Pakistan.

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told party office-bearers on Thursday that despite its best ever tally in the Lok Sabha polls, the party had yet to reach its peak performance, exhorting them to expand organisational work in States like Kerala and West Bengal.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday ordered a probe into the cause of the crash of its AN-32 aircraft. The decision came after a team of mountaineers who reached the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh found no survivors.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday morning visited Kolkata’s main public hospital and asked the striking junior doctors of the State to return to work immediately or face administrative action. Following Ms. Banerjee’s visit and the stern warning, the situation seemingly “aggravated” in the medical colleges of Kolkata.

Golden is no longer the only colour the elusive Asiatic golden cat can be associated with. Its coat comes in five other shades in Arunachal Pradesh, scientists have discovered. The Asiatic golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) is listed as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species. It is found across eastern Nepal through north-eastern India to Indonesia.

Recently, an expatriate piloting a commercial flight from Chennai to Delhi spent several moments in utter confusion trying to understand why the air traffic controller was asking him to “exercise caution for bards.” His Aviation English Language Proficiency course had never trained him for this. It was only when he discussed this with other fellow pilots that he discovered that it was meant to be “exercise caution for birds.”

Venezuelan priest Luis Antonio Salazar has built a solid social media following over the past two years preaching the Bible over Instagram, breaking the mould of the country’s conservative Catholic church. Now he has raised his profile further by showing his support for opposition leader Juan Guaido and joining massive anti-government protests dressed in his cassock, offering blessings one moment and running from tear gas the next.

India and New Zealand stepped in with an all-win record so far in the World Cup and when the teams left Trent Bridge, their unblemished stature remained intact. Rains lent an ironic twist and washed out the contest without a single ball being bowled and the rivals, thanks to the no-result, shared the points at one each.