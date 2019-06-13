Morning digest: Cabinet clears fresh triple talaq Bill, 2.5 lakh people moved as Vayu set to make landfall, and more

The Union Cabinet approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, paving the way for the legislation to be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament. The Bill, which would replace the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019, once passed, would put a curb on the practice of talaq-e-biddat, or instant triple talaq.

With cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ inching closer to Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) classified it as a “very severe” storm and predicted wind speeds of up to 175 km per hour during landfall on the Saurashtra coast around noon on Thursday.

An IMD update on Wednesday evening said, “Vayu is about 280 km south of Veraval in Gujarat and likely to cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval.”

A group of senior Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Briefing the media after the meeting, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asserted that party president Rahul Gandhi would continue to lead the party.

“An informal meeting of Congress leaders was held today under the guidance of A.K. Antony,” Mr. Surjewala said. “The preparations for the four election-going States — Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir — were discussed. We did not discuss anything else,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the ruling elite involved in corruption in the State “will face action soon”.

Speaking at a press conference on the achievements of his government, the Governor said corruption in the State was more than in any other part of the country. “There were two major cases of corruption, involving ₹150 crore each. I apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got many deals cancelled where middlemen were offering kickbacks. Many powerful people, with access to the PM, were involved in it. Ruling elite in J&K has been a part of the corruption. You will hear big news soon involving former Ministers,” he said.

On June 3, M. Annalaksmi received an order from the Madurai Collector’s office confirming her appointment as anganwadi worker in her village Valayapatti. Ms. Annalakshmi, a Scheduled Caste woman, appointed as a helper and a cook at the anganwadi centre, was transferred to Kilavaneri, a nearby village by the district administration the next day.

“The caste Hindus of the village went to the ICDS office in Tirumangalam taluk and said that their children would never eat food prepared by an SC woman,” she said.

In the heady first flush of a newly elected government, commentators often compose, as usually unsolicited counsel, optimistic lists of what the government should do in its first 100 days in office.

I am in an entirely different frame of mind after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphatic victory in India’s 2019 midsummer election. Instead of optimism I experience a mounting disquiet. This deepens when I observe Mr. Modi’s choices for India’s Home Minister and for the Minister for Human Resource Development.

The U.S.’s top South Asia diplomat, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, will testify on Thursday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) in a hearing on ‘U.S. Interest in South Asia and FY 2020 Budget’.

The budget request for India will be increased and those for for Afghanistan and Pakistan will be “rationalized” as per the statement Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, will make. A copy of the statement was released by the HFAC.

British Opposition lawmakers failed on June 12 in their latest attempt to ensure the U.K. can’t leave the European Union without a divorce deal.

The House of Commons voted 309-298 against setting aside a day later this month to try to pass legislation that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Tech major Wipro anticipates tough challenges in the global marketplace that witnesses rapid technological changes and changing client preferences.

The company said its future success would depend on its ability to anticipate challenges in advance, enhance its existing service offerings and develop new product and offerings to meet changing client requirements.

The centre-square here at Trent Bridge was layered with multiple sheets on Wednesday. The ground staff scurried around, extending the covers, keeping an eye on the feathery rain that oscillated between persistence and long pause. During one such break, the Indian team trained, not full-tilt but a gingerly trot.

The forecast hints at a few showers during Thursday’s World Cup match featuring Virat Kohli’s men and New Zealand.