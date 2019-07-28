Morning digest: Former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy passes away, surge in troops sparks panic in Kashmir, and more

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy passed away on Sunday at around 1.30 a.m. in Hyderabad. He was 77. Reddy was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Gachibowli with a high fever a few days back, and was undergoing treatment.

As panic gripped Jammu and Kashmir over the additional deployment of 10,000 troops, a senior official said the movement was necessary as the security forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley were “stretched” in securing the Amarnath Yatra route.

A Finance Ministry recommendation not to award the same player more than two airports, out of a total of six to be privatised by the Centre, was among some of the key suggestions brushed aside by the government panel for public private partnerships — the PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) — effectively leading to Adani Enterprises Limited emerging as the winning bidder for all airports.

Improving India-U.S. trade ties, combating climate change and addressing his biggest Indian-American diaspora event will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diary during his U.S. visit in September.

A coordinated operation of the NDRF, the Army and the Navy on Saturday rescued over a thousand passengers stranded on the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur, following heavy overnight rains that inundated large swathes of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

A section of Janata Dal (S) legislators expressing their inclination to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside has ruffled feathers in the saffron party, particularly of newly sworn-in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

What are the historical reasons why third party mediation is avoided by the government? Will the status quo on India’s Kashmir policy remain?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the victory in the Kargil war a “symbol of India’s might, determination and capability”. Speaking at the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the war in New Delhi , Mr. Modi said the soldiers fought for the whole country and that “Wars are fought not by governments but by whole country. Kargil victory still inspires the whole country.

The ICC on Saturday came out in defence of umpire Kumar Dharmasena for his controversial decision to award six overthrow runs, instead of five, to England during the epic World Cup final against New Zealand.

‘This is India, not some Belgium-type country where total population is 43 and inside that 32 are policeman’

A five-year, ₹8,000-crore plan to explore the deepest recesses of the ocean has finally got the green signal from the government.