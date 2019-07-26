Morning Digest: Karnataka Speaker disqualifies three rebel Congress MLAs; 4 BJP MLAs ready to join Congress in MP, says Namdeo Das Tyagi, and more

Two days after the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government lost the trust vote, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel legislators with immediate effect till the end of the 15th Vidhana Sabha.

Speaking at a press conference late on Thursday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar promised to take a decision on the resignation of the 13 other rebel legislators “in the next couple of days”. He added, “I know this matter will go to court.”

Calling for a united stand on issues surrounding 5G networks and data storage, diplomats from the five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa said the digital economy would dominate the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Brasilia on Friday.

Making a special mention of the U.S. opposition to Chinese telecom major Huawei, diplomats said the BRICS group of emerging economies would seek to “coordinate” positions on the contentious issue.

A day after two BJP MLAs voted in favour of a Bill in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha leaving the party in shock, Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known as ‘Computer Baba’, on Thursday claimed he had names of another four BJP MLAs who were ready to back the Congress.

“Four BJP MLAs are in touch with me and they want to support the Congress,” said Mr. Tyagi, Chairman of the State government’s Ma Narmada Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini River Trust. “All of them are politicians with heft. Whenever Chief Minister Kamal Nath gives me the go-ahead, I will present their names before you,” he told The Hindu.

Iran has released nine out of 12 Indians who were on board the ship MT Riah that was detained in early July, official sources said Thursday.

However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules.

The idea of designating an individual as a terrorist, as the latest amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act propose to do, may appear innocuous. However, designating an individual as a terrorist raises serious constitutional questions and has the potential for misuse. The practice of designating individuals under anti-terrorism laws, prevalent in several countries, is seen as being necessary because banned groups tend to change their names and continue to operate.

For the first time in over 100 years, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution on July 16 condemning the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Just days earlier he had tweeted that if four Democratic Congresswomen did not like the state of affairs in the U.S., they could “go back” to the countries they came from, countries whose governments were “a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.”

Officials of India and the United States have adequately presented their respective points of view and therefore it is time to move beyond the phase created by President Donald Trump’s comment on Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Speaking at the weekly press meeting, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar sought to put an end to the controversy that began after Mr. Trump, in a press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, sought to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

The Communist Party of India has expressed concern over the attacks on secularism and democracy by “fascist” forces ever since the BJP government took over the reins at the Centre.

CPI former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, party’s trade union wing AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur and others exhorted the working class to launch sustained struggles as this was the only way to secure their rights.

England’s Jack Leach fell eight runs short of a maiden Test century as Ireland kept alive its victory hopes on the second day of its historic four-day Test on Thursday as the host reached 209 for five at tea.

The spinner, sent in as nightwatchman for the last over of a manic opening day, played superbly to reach 92 before edging Ireland’s first-day hero Tim Murtagh to Mark Adair in the slips.

The Milky Way, home to our sun and billions of other stars, merged with another smaller galaxy in a colossal cosmic collision roughly 10 billion years ago, scientists said on Monday based on data from the Gaia space observatory.

The union of the Milky Way and the so-called dwarf galaxy Gaia-Enceladus increased our galaxy’s mass by about a quarter and triggered a period of accelerated star formation lasting about 2 to 4 billion years, the scientists said.