Morning Digest: Opposition asks to scrutinise RTI Bill, Etihad in the race to acquire Jet Airways, and more

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is going to be the next flash point in the Rajya Sabha with the Opposition members moving a resolution to send the legislation to a select committee. The resolution was signed by the Biju Janata Dal, a party that maintains a neutral stance in Parliament keeping its distance from the Opposition and the ruling party.

Etihad Airways PJSC, the national carrier of Abu Dhabi, is learnt to have initiated a fresh round of talks to bid for Jet Airways through the IBC process. Etihad had always been interested but wanted a favourable deal, according people familiar with the development. The foreign carrier, which has 24% stake in the grounded airline, is reportedly gearing up to submit a bid along with the Hinduja Group.

The United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Change, Luis Alfonso de Alba, met Union Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar and discussed India’s initiatives to meet its climate commitments. Ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit in New York in September, Mr. de Alba, appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as his climate envoy, is visiting several countries and urging leaders and businessmen to do more to ensure that global warming does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the Mr. Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue. Mr. Gandhi said if the U.S. President was speaking the truth, then Prime Minister Modi had betrayed the interests of the country. He said a “weak” Foreign Ministry denial would not be enough.

Various organisations in Assam welcomed the Supreme Court’s order extending the deadline for publishing the final NRC to August 31 and turning down the request of the Centre and Assam government to conduct 20% sample re-verification of listed names in the districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% in the other districts on Tuesday. In a joint statement, the Assam State Jamiat and All-Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) said that the SC foiled a conspiracy of the BJP to delay the publication of the NRC.

Former Mayor of the Tirunelveli Corporation and DMK leader Uma Maheshwari, 65, her husband Murugasankaran, 74, and housemaid Mari, 30, were found dead at their house in Rose Nagar, near the Government College of Engineering, in Tirunelveli, on Tuesday evening. Ms. Maheswari was the first Mayor of the Tirunelveli Corporation between 1996 and 2001. Her husband retired as an engineer in the Department of Highways. Police said jewels were missing, and the cupboard in the house was found open.

Column | The new Indian fan and why he was angry after the final

The World Cup is done and dusted, the caravan has moved on, the pundits have spoken, the analyses are over. Yet a couple of questions continue to nag. Why, for instance, would umpire Kumar Dharmasena admit to making an error while granting England the extra run in the tied final, and then follow that up with “I will never regret that decision”? The decision was taken in consultation with the other umpire, he tells us, it was a difficult one to make, he assures us, and then ruins that with what comes across as either arrogance or stupidity.

International | Boris Johnson the Brexiteer vows to seal divorce deal

Boris Johnson, the Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the EU with or without a deal by the end of October, will replace Theresa May as Prime Minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday. His convincing victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.

In making the claim that has been roundly denied by New Delhi, Mr. Trump breached several well-laid diplomatic protocols, including one against discussing privileged conversations with a leader, during a public conversation with another. Mr. Trump also said a “lot” of his talks with the Pakistan Prime Minister would focus on India and Afghanistan, an odd departure from the precept of putting bilateral issues to the fore, and being more discreet when discussing sensitive relations involving other countries.

Cricket | West Indies recalls Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard

The veteran duo of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard were on Tuesday recalled to a 14-member West Indies squad for the first two games of the three-match T20 International series against India in Florida in the United States. Wicketkeeper-batsman Anthony Bramble is the only uncapped player in the squad selected for the T20Is to be played on August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.