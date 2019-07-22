Morning Digest: Chandrayaan 2 to be launched today, government to roll out big push for infrastructure, and more

The loss of a week due to the aborted launch of India’s second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, on July 15 has not hampered the mission’s targeted landing date on the moon’s South Pole with ISRO aiming to make up for the lost time by adjusting the module’s Earth and Moon-bound phases. The space agency is still aiming to put the Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) on the lunar surface on September 7, just one day behind the earlier schedule, to ensure that the duo get their planned full schedule of operating for nearly 14 Earth Days by tweaking the Chandrayaan-2’s timelines in space when it travels from one phase to another.

An Annual Global Investors Summit is to be organised later this year, with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) anchoring the event, to invite investment in the infrastructure segment, where spending for the next five years is projected at ₹100 crore. The government is hoping that this massive push for infrastructure, with investors from India and abroad participating, will have a cascading effect of pushing growth.

The Army’s attempt at major restructuring will begin with the draft government sanction letter (GSL) for reorganisation of the Army Headquarters (AHQ) expected by month-end, Army sources said. The AHQ restructuring is the first of the four studies being undertaken as part of the transformation of the force. “We have identified how to utilise the available space. One of the main ideas is to get procurements aligned, among other things. A new Deputy Chief (Sustenance) is going to look after all procurements,” a senior Army source told The Hindu.

Scientists from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are grossly under-represented in scientific institutions funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), a Right To Information query by a researcher has found. Several of these institutions just about meet the government prescribed criteria for reservation — 15% for SC and 7.5% for ST. However, the RTI responses perused by The Hindu show that posts of scientist and technical grade staff (where reservation rules are not mandatory) see only single-digit representation from the reserved categories (excluding the Other Backward Classes category).

An analysis of the NITI Aayog’s ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ report released on June 25 shows that the usage of estimated figures in place of reported numbers, to calculate certain health indicators, has adversely impacted the final index score of certain States while boosting that of others.

India is in discussion with Iran to free at least 30 of its nationals who were on board two foreign-flagged ships detained by Iranian authorities. Indian embassy in Tehran on Sunday sent an official note urging Iran to release the nationals who were seized from a British-owned oil tanker on Saturday. Diplomats also confirmed that Iran held several Indians from a ship captured previously.

Comment | Facial recognition is an invasive and inefficient tool

The Home Ministry has clarified that this will not violate privacy, as it will only track criminals and be accessed only by law enforcement. However, a closer look at facial recognition systems and India’s legal framework reveals that a system like the AFRS will not only create a biometric map of our faces, but also track, classify, and possibly anticipate our every move.

“It’s hard to see a significant shift in the US-Pakistan relationship based on this visit alone. The Pakistani military will have to radically transform its current policy of harbouring and supporting religious extremist elements before Pakistan could expect a significant improvement in relations with the US,” Nadeem Nusrat, head of the US-based Voice of Karachi, told PTI.

On Sunday, Prasad was asked if Rayudu’s witty tweet came in the way of his selection midway through the World Cup. He was a standby. Without pausing Prasad said: “Frankly speaking that was a lovely tweet. I really enjoyed it. Seriously, it was a very timely one and very sarcastic. I enjoyed it.” Sharing his thoughts on the replacements (Rishabh Pant for Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal for Vijay Shankar) effected during the World Cup, Prasad first regretted not communicating the same to the media through a BCCI press release.

You’ve bagged a plum offer and salary credits from your employer have just begun to fatten up your bank balance. What should your first steps be, in the world of investing? Here’s a game-plan:

Save before you spend: Getting your hands on your own money is a thrilling experience. Here, finally, is your chance to splurge on all those cool gadgets, clothes and vacations that you’ve always coveted. But once you let the shopaholic in you break free, you may find that there’s very little left at the month-end to invest.