Morning Digest: ICJ to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav, SC to rule on plea against Karnataka Speaker, and more

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will pronounce its judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at 3 p.m. (6.30 p.m. IST) on Wednesday in the Peace Palace in the Netherlands. According to an ICJ statement, the President of the UN judicial organ Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will deliver the judgment. Fifteen other judges on the panel — including the representative from Pakistan — will either concur fully with the final verdict or read out supporting or dissenting opinions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine in Karnataka for questioning its power to give directions to the Speaker after welcoming the court’s intervention last year. “When our order is in your favour, you do not complain… Remember, there is no rule on the extent of powers of this court,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told senior advocates A.M. Singhvi and Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The court reserved for judgment pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the Speaker’s “delay” in accepting their resignation. It announced that it would pronounce its order at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Democratic Congresswomen targeted in a xenophobic tirade by President Donald Trump hit back on Monday, saying he was trying to distract attention away from his policies with his “blatantly racist attack.” The President first attacked the four lawmakers — all but one of whom were born in America — with a series of tweets on Sunday, saying they should “go back” to their countries of origin.

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen secured European parliamentary approval on Tuesday to become the first female European Commission president after she won over socialists and liberals with her vision of a greener, fairer and rule-based Europe.

The Centre and the State of Assam on Tuesday made an urgent mention before the Chief Justice of India for an extension of the deadline for the final publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from July 31, 2019, to a “future date”. In identical but separate applications, they urged the Supreme Court for more time to conduct a “sample re-verification process” of the names included in the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018.

Ten persons were killed and nine others injured when a portion of a decrepit, four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai’s congested Dongri locality on Tuesday morning, once again exposing the creaking infrastructure of the country’s financial capital. Police suspect that at least three more people are trapped under the rubble as rescue operations continued late into the evening.

If you have a dog in the fight, never let it go. So it seems seeing the ruling Congress and the BJP hurl charges at each other over the transfer of 46 police dogs and their handlers in Madhya Pradesh. Hitting back at the Opposition party for saying that the State government has not spared even police dogs and their handlers from transfers, the Congress on Tuesday came up with a list of canines transferred by the previous BJP regime.

“In 1999, precision bombing capabilities were operationalised only on the Mirage-2000 aircraft. Now all aircraft, Mirage, Su-30, Jaguar, MiG-29 and MiG-27 Upg, have the capability for precision bombing. Not only that, in case we have correct coordinates we can do all-weather bombing through clouds very accurately, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) B.S. Dhanoa said at an IAF seminar on ‘20 years of Op Safed Sagar.’ “We have just seen in the attack that we carried out on February 26 that we are capable of precision strike from stand-off distances and very accurately,” he added.

Studies show that India’s road transport emissions are small in global comparison but increasing exponentially. In fact, the Global Carbon Project reports that India’s carbon emissions are rising more than two times as fast as the global rise in 2018. Globally, the transport sector accounts for a quarter of total emissions, out of which three quarters are from road transport. Reducing CO2 emissions of road transport leverages multiple co-benefits, for example, improving air quality and increasing physical activity, which are critical for well-being, particularly in urban areas.

“I feel there should be another Super Over to decide the winner, instead of considering the number of boundaries scored by both teams. Not just in a World Cup final. Every game is important. Like in football, when teams go into extra time, nothing else matters,” Tendulkar said. Current and former cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, have questioned ICC’s “ridiculous” rule on boundary count that decided the World Cup title.