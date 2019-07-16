Morning Digest: Opposition seeks to move key Bills in Rajya Sabha today, RBI imposes fines on banks, and more

Assuring the Lok Sabha that the Modi government will never misuse any anti-terror law on the basis of religion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress-led UPA government of repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) to save its “vote bank and not misuse”.

The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are seeking to move key bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019, the DNA (Use and Application) regulation Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for further parliamentary scrutiny under standing committees.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to be served a copy of the petition filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association against the “deliberate inaction” of the Central government in deciding on a May 10 recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium to appoint Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

SBI was fined ₹7 crore for non-compliance with the directions issued by the RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms, code of conduct for opening and operating current accounts and reporting of data on Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), and fraud risk management and classification and reporting of frauds.

The central bank also imposed a ₹10-lakh fine on Union Bank for non-compliance with the directions on the cybersecurity framework in banks issued by the RBI.

Tamil film actor Suriya Sivakumar has come under attack from State Information Minister Kadambur Raju and senior BJP leaders H. Raja and Tamilisai Soundararajan for criticising certain proposals in the draft National Education Policy. At a public meeting in Usilampatti in Madurai, BJP national secretary H. Raja accused the actor of instigating the people to “disturb peace” against the Draft NEP. The actor said the Draft NEP sought to impose entrance and qualifying examination on students and the three language formula in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the flood situation that has claimed 15 lives and affected 42.86 lakh people so far. Floodwaters have inundated 95% of the 430 sq km Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and other one-horned rhino habitats such as the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest officials said 17 of the herbivores have drowned or died in accidents while moving to safety.

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his attacks against four first-year Democratic congresswomen on Monday after earlier telling them to “go back” to the “places from which they came” in a series of weekend tweets that Democrats and other critics called racist.

The expenditure estimates show that the money the government is raising from assets, through disinvestment and extracting from the PSEs through dividends, is not going towards significantly expanding public investments. This is because much of it is getting spent on providing for salaries, pensions, subsidies and interest payments on past borrowings. This is why the Budget presented by Ms. Sitharaman is a hand-to-mouth Budget. She did well in resisting demands for a fiscal stimulus to pump prime the economy. That is also what has made it a fiscally prudent budget.

Novak Djokovic termed his nerve-wracking 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) victory over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final as “mentally the toughest match he was ever part of.” It was not just Federer who Djokovic was up against, but the crowd as well. “At times you just try to ignore it, but it’s quite hard,” he said. “So, when the crowd is chanting ‘Roger’ I hear ‘Novak’ (smiling). It sounds silly, but it is like that. I try to convince myself that it’s like that.”

A long-drawn championship with its starting grid harking back to May 30, finally wound to a close through seconds that stretched inexorably at Lord’s here on Sunday. The finest World Cup final since the quadrennial tournament’s inception in 1975, twisted and turned as both eventual champion England and runner-up New Zealand fought the good fight.