Morning Digest: Chandrayaan-2 launch called off; England, Djokovic clinch titles, and more

India’s ambitious second Lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 suffered a jolt in the early hours of July 15 after a technical snag forced the Indian Space Research Organisation to call off the launch for the time being. ISRO aimed to touch down on the South Pole of the moon where no country had gone before.

This wasn’t a final for the faint-hearted. It was the kind that threatened nails, fastened hearts and quadrupled pure pressure and left both players and fans gob-smacked. New Zealand scored 241 for eight, England, after thriving on Ben Stokes (84 n.o.), was bowled out for 241. The World Cup’s summit clash was tied and a super-over was needed to break the stalemate at Lord’s.

Novak Djokovic, despite having been a four-time champion, has never quite felt loved at Wimbledon. All he had earned was grudging admiration. On Sunday, he gave the crowd at SW19, and the world at large, another chance to reassess that relationship with a performance for the ages to defeat eight-time winner Roger Federer 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) and clinch his fifth crown and 16th Major overall.

In a policy shift, the Indian Railways is mulling the idea of buying readymade trains from private players instead of making them at production units. As of now, three production units — the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala — roll out rakes for the Railways.

Leaders of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka were left jittery, with their efforts to salvage the situation suffering setbacks on Sunday as Congress MLA and Housing Minister N. Nagaraj flew to Mumbai to join the rebel camp, a day after the Congress had “convinced” him to stay back. Hours later, 12 rebel MLAs from the ruling coalition camping in Mumbai held a press conference to declare that they would not retract their decision to resign, leaving the fate of the government in balance.

While the debate continues over taxing disability pension for military personnel and assurances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the matter, information provided under the Right to Information (RTI) Act shows that between 2013 and July 2018, the Defence Ministry paid about ₹7.85 crore as fee to the government counsel for various cases pending against military personnel in the Supreme Court, the High Courts and the Armed Forces Tribunals (AFTs).

Every alternate day, women in most of the 2,486 houses in the Jeevan Jyoti Colony — a society built in the 1990s to socially rehabilitate the kin of the Bhopal gas tragedy victims — follow a similar routine with no decided hour or fixed duration, barely managing to stock drinking water supplied by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). But now, an overlooked and unfinished sewage network has added to the problems in an area already beset by decrepit houses and bumpy roads. Broken pipes, choked sewage chambers and scum gurgling over dug-out drains form the network that runs alongside drinking water pipelines. With no alternative sources, residents are forced to drink toxic, contaminated water.

Technology has become a core part of every business. It is impossible to separate technology from that core. Then there are firms looking at the next level of impact coming from analytics, robotics, all of these other things. As a result, I think that demand trends for the foreseeable future look very positive for the industry.

The successor of the Dalai Lama has to be decided within China and any interference by India on the issue will impact bilateral ties, Chinese authorities have said. In first clear assertion on the sensitive issue, senior Chinese officials and experts said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government and the selection should take place within the country based on an over 200-year old historical process.

The conviction of the Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda is cause for cautious optimism that perpetrators of serious crimes cannot escape justice, even where they have evaded domestic laws. Ntaganda, known as “the terminator”, was pronounced guilty of 13 counts of war crimes and five of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court. These relate to the 2002-03 ethnic conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After a 2006 indictment by the Hague court, it took seven more years for him to surrender and months more before the trial could start.