Morning Digest: Chandrayaan-2 to be launched tomorrow, India builds 250 homes in Myanmar to assist Rohingya, and more

Chandrayaan-2, the first Indian moon landing mission, is all set to head on its 3.84 lakh km voyage to the moon in the wee hours of Monday, July 15. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled the launch of its lunar probe, by a GSLV MkIII rocket, from the country’s Sriharikota spaceport for 2.51 a.m. And the countdown is set to begin at 6.51 a.m. on Sunday. A sequel to Chandrayaan-1, which was launched in 2008 and only orbited the moon at a distance of 100 km, Chandrayaan-2 entails the first attempt by any nation to make a landing on the moon’s mineral rich south pole.

Two years after more than 700,000 Rohingya fled to camps in Bangladeshalleging ethnic cleansing by Myanmar forces, the Indian government says it is stepping up efforts to help them return to their villages. On July 9, Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over 250 completed pre-fabricated homes to the Myanmar government for use by the refugees when they return.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to hold their second informal summit in Varanasi on October 12, as part of a fresh drive to energise ties following their meeting last month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

India’s top crowdfunding platforms together raised nearly ₹227 crore for healthcare last year and can be a boon for the needy. But they come with a catch or two. Milaap raised ₹124.65 crore for medical expenses in 2018 — approximately the cost of 830 liver transplants (calculated at ₹15 lakh a transplant) or 1,24,65 days of ICU care (calculated at ₹1 lakh a day) — and this was money that actually went to people who needed it. This was 1.7 times the amount they raised in 2017.

A passenger died inside the tunnel of the Kolkata Metro on Saturday when his hand was caught between the automated doors of a moving rake and his body was dragged for several meters. The accident occurred between Park Street and Maidan metro stations at about 6.42 pm. The passenger was trying to board a Kavi Subhas-bound train at Park Street station when the doors shut on his hand. The train started moving dragging him along. By the time the motorman could apply the brakes, the passenger had fallen on the tracks in the tunnel.

Noted industrialist Adi Godrej on Saturday warned that the rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing could “seriously damage” economic growth. Mr. Godrej, however, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on presenting a “grand vision” to build a new India and nearly double the economy to a $5-trillion giant over the course of his second term in office.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has seen interviews of two high-profile Opposition leaders being taken off air, raising fears of growing censorship of media by the government. After former President Asif Ali Zardari’s interview went off-air from Geo News earlier this month, an interview with Maryam Nawaz, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Hum News met with the same fate last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced the creation of a new national military space force command that will eventually be part of his country's air force. The declaration — made on the eve of France's Bastille Day national celebrations that feature a military parade down Paris's Champs-Elysees — mirrors an initiative in the U.S. championed by President Donald Trump.

England, cricket’s birthplace, seeks its biggest moment under the sun very appropriately at a venue steeped in history. Lord’s has its iconic red-brick pavilion and even the walls have gravitas and feature stunning lines, like the following one from W.G. Grace: “The great thing in hitting is, not to be half-hearted about it; but when you make up your mind to hit, to do it as if the whole match depended upon that particular stroke.”

“Definitely going down as one of my favourite matches to look back at,” the 37-year-old said. “Because it’s Rafa, it’s at Wimbledon, the crowds were into it. It lived up to the hype, especially coming out of the gates, we were both playing very well. Then the climax at the end with the crazy last game. It had everything.”