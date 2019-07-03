Morning Digest: Assam deportations to be data-driven, Kohli’s men storm into World Cup semifinals, and more

The government is enabling a platform to digitise records of all persons who will be declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam after the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) is published later this month.

Sri Lanka’s suspended police chief and former Defence Secretary were on Tuesday arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department for their alleged failure to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings that claimed nearly 260 lives.

The Men in Blue secured their tryst with the World Cup semifinal. At Edgbaston, on a Tuesday oscillating between clear skies and a canopy of clouds, Virat Kohli’s men defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to register their sixth triumph in the global tournament’s latest edition.

Renewing the Congress’s call for the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the party’s chief whip in the House, Kodikunnil Suresh, said on Tuesday that it was technically eligible for the post, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accord it the position if he was sincere about his comments on the Opposition.

The Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has been on fire-fighting mode since it came to power after the fractured mandate in the State Legislative Assembly electionsin 2018.

On Saturday, journalist Hamid Mir interviewed former President and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, in Parliament House in Islamabad. The interview was to be aired at 8 pm on Geo News on Monday.

A $5 trillion Indian economy may be attainable if domestic saving and investment are stepped up, writes A. Nagaraj

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for questioning in the 2017 terror financing case, a senior official said.

A recent order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, directing 65 refugees from Sri Lanka to apply for Indian citizenship, has again brought into sharp focus the need for the two countries to resolve a long-pending problem.

The U.K. High Court on July 2 allowed embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya to appeal at least on one of the five grounds against his extradition order signed off by the U.K. Home Secretary to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to ₹9,000 crore in India.

An octogenarian fan stole the limelight with her sheer enthusiasm during India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli personally thanked her after the win.