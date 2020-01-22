Morning digest: Centre may drop questions on parents in NPR form, SC to hear 144 pleas on CAA today, and more

The patriarch of key BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, on January 21 said the government may consider the widespread demand to remove the questions on date and place of birth of a respondent’s parents from the National Population Register.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde will on Wednesday hear 144 petitions against and in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019 which fast-tracks citizenship-by-naturalisation process for “illegal migrants” from six religious communities other than Muslims, who have fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday became the first Union Minister to visit the Kashmir valley as part of the Centre’s outreach programme following the August 5 decision to end J&K’s autonomous status, and chose the underdeveloped pocket of Dara in Srinagar’s Harwan to kick-start the tour.

In the second phase of the decennial Census exercise that will be conducted in February 2021, respondents will have the option to fill in details on their own, a senior government official said.

“The tableaux included obscene pictures of the birth of Lord Muruga, penance of sages and Mohini Avatara, a 10-foot long image of Lord Rama was carried on a vehicle and dozens of people kept beating it with chappals”, The Hindu’s Salem Correspondent reported on January 25, 1971.

The Hindu’s Total Readership grew by 11.8% over Q2 2019, registering the highest growth rate among the top 3 national English dailies. The Hindu added 8,01,000 readers over Q2 to register a Total Readership of 75,74,000 in Q3 nationally.

The Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested three persons of a family, who they say are Bangladeshi immigrants, at Munnekolala village near Whitefield in southeast Bengaluru.

While U.S. President Donald Trump is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for a clash on the rules and procedures of Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial at the Senate, which began in earnest on Tuesday.

Even with an annual capital expenditure of about ₹1.6 lakh crore for the Railways — which is the highest-ever — it will take decades to complete the sanctioned projects, the Ministry of Railways told a parliamentary panel on Monday, adding that public private partnership (PPP) is the only way out.

The non-violent protests in the last six to seven weeks in different parts of the country have saved the honour of India, said historian Rajmohan Gandhi.