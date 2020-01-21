Morning digest: Three rockets hit near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, J&K Lieutenant-Governor invites investors, and more

Three rockets hit near the U.S. embassy in the Iraqi capital’s high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties. Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

Highlighting investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant-Governor G.C. Murmu said on Monday that communication restrictions, including the Internet ban, were “temporary”. The event was held in New Delhi in the run-up to the first-ever three-day Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Srinagar and Jammu in April.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said it would rather not contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections than “sacrifice the interests of the minorities” in relation to its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday suffered his first parliamentary defeat since the poll when peers voted to give EU citizens physical proof of their right to stay after Brexit.

The State government on Monday decided to inform the Centre that it was hard-pressed to cooperate with the work related to the drawing up and revision of the National Population Register (NPR).

The Uttar Pradesh police have lodged three criminal cases against the protesters, mostly women, demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment (Act) (CAA) at the Clocktower Park in Lucknow since Friday.

Strongly opposing the recent amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, exempting the hydrocarbon project proposed in the Cauvery delta region from public consultations, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urging maintenance of status quo ante and asking for the decision to be revoked

Telecom majors Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel moved the Supreme Court on Monday for modification of its October 24, 2019 order for payment of dues to the government within three months, saying the direction would have huge ramifications on the telecom industry and “severely hamper” programmes like Digital India, Make in India and Skill India.

Citing the latest Oxfam report on inequality in the distribution of wealth in India, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘extracts from the country’s poor and gives it to his crony capitalist friends’.

It’s now official. Every devotee visiting the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala henceforth will be provided with one free ‘laddu’ by the TTD.

Kousalya Khartika, a speech and hearing impaired woman, has won ₹1 crore in Kodeeswari, a quiz-based reality show hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar in Colors Tamil TV channel. Making the announcement at a press conference, Ms. Radikaa spoke about how she engaged with Ms. Khartika throughout the show and helped her to take key decisions.