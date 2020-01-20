Morning digest: Centre for tougher law against sexual harassment at work, multi-State police operation busts terror plot, and more

The Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, which was constituted to strengthen the legal framework to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace, has finalised its recommendations, a senior official said.

In a coordinated, covert operation, special teams of the Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra police, guided by Central intelligence agencies, neutralised alleged sleeper cells across the country and averted a plot to unleash terror in major cities.

China reported on Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital.

The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan authorities said a third person had died in their city.

Addressing an event organised by the Chennai Citizens’ Forum and the New India Forum on Sunday, the Union Finance Minister said, “They (political parties) can make a political statement; if they are going to pass a resolution [against the CAA] in the Assembly, they can do it. But when it is passed in Parliament, they need to implement it. If they say they won’t, it is against the Constitution.”

Despite the social media having been deluged by displaced Kashmiri pandits’ video clippings vowing to “return and die” in the Valley, the community on Sunday appeared to be plagued by self doubts over the prospects of their return.

India should treat all Afghans equally, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said, taking exception to the stipulation in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, that only Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from that country would be eligible for fast-tracked naturalisation in India.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi, and his Cabinet colleagues, participated in an 18,034-km human chain in the State organised on Sunday to make people aware of climate change, prohibition and social ills such as dowry and child marriage.

Rohit Sharma’s love affair with the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium continued, while Virat Kohli made amends for his poor record at the venue. The duo came good on the day to power India to a seven-wicket win in the series-deciding third ODI against Australia here on Sunday.

In a show of communal amity, the Cheravally Muslim Jamaath Committee, Kayamkulam, on January 19 hosted a Hindu wedding on the mosque premises. You have reached your limit for free articles this month.

Actor Deepika Padukone found herself at the centre of a social media storm after she was slammed for a TikTok video, where she challenges an influencer to recreate her acid attack survivor “look” from her latest film Chhapaak.

The BJP on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for allegedly delaying justice in the Nirbhaya case and trying to shield the convicts in the 2012 rape and murder of a 23-year-old from the death penalty.

“Kambal Chor U.P. Police (Blanket thief, U.P. police)” was trending on Twitter on Sunday after women protesters holding a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Lucknow’s iconic Clocktower accused the police of snatching away their supplies, food items and blankets in the night.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said institutions of our democracy have been put to test on several occasions but in recent times young people have shown that freedom is best secured by enlightened citizens.