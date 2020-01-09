Morning Digest: Two rockets hit Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, team of 17 envoys to visit Kashmir, and more

Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the U.S.mission are based, security sources told AFP. Just before midnight, AFP correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone.

U.S. President Donald Trump on January 8 backed away from days of angry rhetoric against Iran as the two countries tried to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Industrial workers, bank employees and students went on a strike on Wednesday in parts of the country against what they termed the anti-labour policies of the government as well as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Ten central trade unions had issued a call for the ‘Bharat bandh’ to demand that the government halt the merger of public sector banks, disinvestment of pubic sector undertakings and the ongoing process of codification of 44 labour laws.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that the United States has reestablished some deterrence toward Iran in the wake of the January 3 drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. “I think at this point with the strikes we took against KH in late December and then our actions with regard to Soleimani, I believe that we’ve restored a level of deterrence with them,” he told reporters, referring to Kataeb Hezbollah, an armed Iraqi group backed by Iran.

The government will take a delegation of foreign envoys and senior diplomats for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, in an official visit which marks the first time diplomats have been given access to the former State since the dilution of Article 370 in August 2019.

Amid consistently dismal news on the economic front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been, since the last week of December, engaged in a series of meetings with business leaders, entrepreneurs and tech czars on how to address sector specific and macro economic issues.

Thousands of Delhi University students took to the streets on Wednesday in support of JNU students and teachers, who were brutally beaten by masked attackers on Sunday, and also demanded the scrapping of the CAA-NRC-NPR regime.

The U.S.’ latest attack on Iran could have ‘huge’ ramifications on the global economy and therefore, business and growth expectations of the tech industry may have to be tempered, said Phil Fersht, chief tech analyst & CEO of U.K.-based HFS Research.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said investigating agencies before seeking information about a subscriber’s email account hosted on servers in foreign countries will have to establish that it is linked to a crime. The MHA said it was not enough to show that the accused had an email account as “the account must have something to do with the crime being investigated” and it was “the lowest legal standard required of all investigative processes”.

A shocking Nirbhaya-like case has emerged in north Gujarat where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and murdered before her body was hanged from a tree to make it look like a suicide.

The much-awaited shortlists for The Hindu Prize 2019 Fiction and Non Fiction are out. Two independent panels of distinguished judges have selected five books in each category. The winners in two categories will be announced at the awards ceremony in Chennai in April 2020.

The cricketing fraternity appears to be divided on four-day Tests. While a section of former players have given the new proposal a thumbs up, most of them are against the idea. Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, too, isn’t in favour of the new proposal. Talking to scribes on the sidelines of the Harris Shield final at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, Patil went to the extent of calling the four-day Test a ‘nonsense’.