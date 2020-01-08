Morning Digest: Iran launches missile attack on Iraq base housing U.S. troops, Bharat Bandh today, and more

Iran launches missile attack on Iraq base housing U.S. troops

Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where U.S. forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes, Iranian state media said.

Exclusive | Five months later, government invites diplomat delegation to Jammu and Kashmir

Five months after its decision on Article 370, the government has invited the first group of Delhi-based diplomats to travel to Srinagar and assess the situation there, and is now awaiting a response from them.

Deepika Padukone visits JNU students

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on January 7 visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob but did not address the crowd.

Charges against student leader Aishe Ghosh, but none held for JNU attacks

Forty-eight hours after masked goons attacked students and teachers on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi police are yet to make any arrests in the case. Instead, they have registered two FIRs against injured president of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) Aishe Ghosh and several others for allegedly attacking security guards and vandalising a server room on January 4.

Nirbhaya case convict breaks down after hearing execution date

After a Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, one of them broke down while the rest remained impassive when the Judge announced the execution date, said a senior officer with Tihar jail.

Sabarimala case: no dissenting judge part of Constitution Bench

None of the three Supreme Court judges who dissented at various points in the Sabarimala litigation is part of the nine-judge Constitution Bench, which will hear, from January 13, over 60 petitions challenging the entry of women of menstruating age into the temple in Kerala.

Watch | 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8, 2020

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

Nine rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops: security sources

At least nine rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase in the country’s west early Wednesday where U.S. and coalition forces are based, security sources told AFP.

Donald Trump donor charged with obstructing inauguration inquiry

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a major donor to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed to the inaugural celebrations.

At least 50 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral in Iran

A stampede broke out on January 7 at the funeral of a top Iranian General killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad airport in Iraq, leaving more than 50 people dead and many injured as huge crowds packed his hometown.

Saini and Shardul prove too hot for Sri Lanka

India made short work of the insipid Sri Lankans, cruising to a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium here on Tuesday.