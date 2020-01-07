Morning Digest: JNU students, staff seek V-C’s ouster; new satellites to help Gaganyaan crew, and more

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday demanded the immediate removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagdeesh Kumar following the brutal attack by masked goons on the university campus on Sunday night.

India should take a lesson from China in “problem-solving”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said. He defended the actions taken by the government, including dilution of Article 370 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as necessary to deal with India’s “accumulated” problems.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday asserted that the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) was a ‘sinister and mischievous plan’ to divide the country and was part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party effort to push its agenda of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

India plans to ring in its own era of space-to-space tracking and communication of its space assets this year by putting up a new satellite series called the Indian Data Relay Satellite System.

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the state is well within its rights to introduce a regulatory regime in the “national interest” to provide minority educational institutions with well-qualified teachers in order for them to “achieve excellence in education.”

The Delhi police have said that the masked miscreants used “code words” during the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday to avoid beating up their own people.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that children excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam but whose parents/guardians/caregivers were part of the final list, should not be sent to detention camps or separated from their loved ones at any cost.

The U.S. military on Monday told the Iraqi government American troops were preparing to pull out of the country but a top U.S. general in Washington said the message was sent by “mistake“.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) occurred in at least 94 districts across 14 States. Close to 48% of protests recorded at least one violent incident or police action such as detention/lathi charge or both. Deaths of at least 31 people were related to the violence that ensued during the protests.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway, prosecutors announced Monday.