Morning digest: UP police arrest Dr. Kafeel Khan in Mumbai, European Parliament debates anti-CAA motion, and more

Members of the European Parliament began a discussion over a joint motion criticising India’s Citizenship Act on January 29 night. In partial relief for the government, however, MEPs decided not to hold a vote on the joint motion until the second half of March 2020. On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Brussels for the EU-India summit, and an amendment moved by MEP Michael Gahler of the European People’s Party (EPP) sought the time so as to ensure that India could engage with the MEPs on the motion.

According to the FIR, Dr. Kafeel Khan is accused of provoking the religious sentiments of Muslim students of the Aligarh Muslim University while he was addressing a gathering of around 600 students about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12. Dr. Kafeel Khan tried to spread hatred among the Muslim students of AMU towards the Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians coming under the ambit of CAA, the FIR alleged.

A day after Indian carriers barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the action taken by airlines was in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part VI on handling of unruly passengers. Reacting to a news website report that the flying ban was a clear violation of rules, the aviation regulator said the matter was now to be referred to the internal committee as prescribed in para 6.1 of the said CAR.

Tamil film star Rajinikanth, against whom the Income Tax Department on January 28 withdrew proceedings related to alleged concealment of income between the financial years 2002-2003 and 2004-2005, had claimed to be in the “money lending business”. Tax assessment orders accessed by The Hindu point out that the actor had claimed to have issued loans to the tune of ₹2.63 crore, received interest of ₹1.45 lakh for it in the assessment year 2002-2003 and earned a net profit of ₹1.19 lakh that year. After disclosing these details, the actor had also paid tax for the profit he had earned.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision to cancel a visit to Delhi due to the raging bush fires notwithstanding, Australia and India are preparing for an intense period of engagement this year, said outgoing Australian High Commissioner Harinder Sidhu, outlining progress expected on strategic, trade and people-to-people ties. While Mr. Morrison is expected to reschedule his visit to India some time before June, a senior Australian trade delegation led by Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is expected in February.

Citizens all over the country can now search for missing persons and check police records of any vehicle from a countrywide database. The citizen-centric services were launched by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) platform. They can be accessed at the portal http://digitalpolicecitizenservices.gov.in, or through a link in the existing ‘Digital Police Portal’, an official statement said.

A joint motion, combining five different resolutions tabled by Members of the European Parliament against India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was debated at the Plenary session in Brussels, with an expected vote on the motion on Thursday postponed until March. One of the groups behind the motion, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), said the reason for the postponement was because the CAA was undergoing a legal process in India.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held its policy interest rate steady on Wednesday, but again said it is monitoring “global developments” to decide its next move. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell said, however, that while the global economy seems to have stabilized, the deadly virus outbreak in China presents a potential risk.

Thirty-six people have been killed in a suspected militia attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo region of Beni, where hundreds have died in violence since November, a local official said Wednesday. According to a toll compiled by a civil society organisation, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), 265 people have now been killed in the Beni region since the army began its crackdown on the armed group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), on October 30.

Teen eco-warrior Greta Thunberg said Wednesday she has registered both her own name and her “Fridays For Future” global protest movement as trademarks in order to prevent them from being hijacked for fraudulent purposes. “My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever,” the 17-year-old Swede wrote on her Instagram account. “I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done.”

Indian women’s football star Ngangom Bala Devi has become the first Indian woman to earn a professional football contract abroad after signing for Scottish giant Rangers FC. The move, facilitated by Bengaluru FC which entered into a two-year collaboration with Rangers last September, was announced at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa moved to joint second with six points after his opponent and top-seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov withdrew from the eighth round due to illness in the Masters category of the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival here. The 14-year-old Praggnanandhaa shared the second spot with four others.