Morning Digest: Four Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, parents' birth place question in NPR form can be skipped, and more

The Registrar General of India and other Home Ministry officials told State representatives that respondents could skip the questions in the proposed National Population Register (NPR) if they wanted and answering them was not mandatory but ‘voluntary’, a senior government official said.

On a day President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of death row convict Mukesh Singh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, a Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant to hang all four convicts in Tihar jail at 6 a.m. on February 1.

When four-month-old Tejas had a constant cough, ran a high fever and experienced shortness of breath in November 2019, his worried parents rushed him to a neighbourhood doctor. Suspecting pneumonia, the doctor advised the parents to hospitalise Tejas immediately. Sanjay and Padma Rawal took the infant to J.K. Lon Mother and Child Hospital, a government-run children’s healthcare centre. With 307 beds, it is the largest hospital in Kota, Rajasthan.

A senior government official told The Hindu that all Internet service providers, including private players offering lease lines and the government-run BSNL, have been asked to work on generating “a technical muscle” and “firewalls” to stop access to all platforms of the social media like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Nobel Laureate Venkatraman ‘Venki’ Ramakrishnan, who switched academic tracks to take up biology after a doctorate in physics, emphasises the need for an inclusive atmosphere and questioning of authority if science is to thrive in the country, citing the setback to German science during the Nazi years. He spoke in Bengaluru, where he will deliver a lecture as part of the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences.

By-elections for 12,776 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be held in four phases in February and March, a senior government official said on Friday. The elections are expected to be notified on January 25.

Two bull owners and a spectator were gored to death in separate incidents at jallikattu events in Alanganallur in Madurai and Avarangadu in Tiruchi on Friday. As many as 39 persons were injured during the events at Alanganallur, with thirteen persons sustaining severe injuries.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel talks to The Hindu about his government’s decision to challenge the NIA Act, his protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the divergent stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Nirbhaya gangrape convict Pawan Kumar Gupta has moved the Supreme Court in appeal against the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his claim that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime in 2012. | Also read: Four Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on Feb. 1

Farming families of 85 villages in the Sasoni-Merbil area of Dibrugarh are selling a part of their produce virtually at their doorsteps – at the centrally-located Sasoni-Merbil Rajohuwa Khelpathar, or local public playfield. The reason: they want the proceeds from the sale to go into a fund for the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to challenge the jaatidhwangshi, meaning ‘race-destroying’, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) in the Supreme Court next week.

The actor wanted the trial to be frozen till he got a report from the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL) about the authenticity of a memory card containing certain visuals allegedly of the attack on the victim.

Leading the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the January 8 downing was a “bitter” tragedy but should not be allowed to overshadow the “sacrifice” of one of Iran’s most storied commanders, assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

Brazil’s government has drawn criticism after launching a project that aims to revamp the country’s arts scene, with a focus on nationalism and religion. The project is part of the far-right administration’s answer to what it sees as decades of leftist hegemony in the cultural sphere — from art to education and family.

Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli powered India to a total of 340, before spin twins Ravindra Jadeja, the hometown hero, and Kuldeep Yadav struck vital blows in the middle overs as India pulled off a 36-run victory against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.