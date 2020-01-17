Morning Digest: India to invite Imran Khan for Shanghai Council meet; ISRO’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched, and more

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan will be invited to participate in the Heads of Government Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that will be hosted in India this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The invite move came hours after the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Kashmir.

“I want to make it clear once and for all that NDA will contest the next Assembly election in Bihar under Nitish Kumar….Lalu’s dream to become chief minister again will not be fulfilled”, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the modalities for the 2020 Census and the National Population Register (NPR), officials said. Except West Bengal, the representatives of all other States have agreed to attend the meeting.

Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35 am IST, European space consortium Arianespace’s Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.

Children as young as 10-12 years are being radicalised in Kashmir and there is need to isolate those completely radicalised and put them in “deradicalisation camps,” Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. He also said that security forces cannot be blamed for injuries caused by pellet guns.

Convict Mukesh Kumar Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the date of his execution on the ground that his mercy petition is pending with the President. The High Court had, while hearing Mukesh’s plea, expressed displeasure over the “strategy” adopted by the four death row convicts to delay the process of execution.

“The defence preparedness of India has been diluted and the Make in India made a platform of crony capitalism. Domestic production of Defence platforms compromised by PMO’s meddling and patronising Industrialist friends," said Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.

The Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office formally began on January 16 even as a congressional watchdog found that the White House broke the law by withholding security aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.

Japan has confirmed a case of a mystery virus that first emerged in China and is from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen, authorities said Thursday. It appears to be only the second time the novel coronavirus has been detected outside China, after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a case in Thailand.

With Aaron Finch and David Warner helping Australia cruise to a 10-wicket win, India for the second time in as many months finds itself needing to bounce back in a three-match ODI series. | Play starts at 1.30 p.m. IST.