Morning Digest: India to invite Imran Khan for Shanghai Council meet; ISRO’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched, and more

India to invite Imran Khan for Shanghai Council meet
Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan will be invited to participate in the Heads of Government Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that will be hosted in India this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The invite move came hours after the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Kashmir.
Nitish Kumar will lead NDA, says Amit Shah
“I want to make it clear once and for all that NDA will contest the next Assembly election in Bihar under Nitish Kumar….Lalu’s dream to become chief minister again will not be fulfilled”, Home Minister Amit Shah said.
West Bengal to skip MHA meet on Census, NPR
The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the modalities for the 2020 Census and the National Population Register (NPR), officials said. Except West Bengal, the representatives of all other States have agreed to attend the meeting.
ISRO’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched aboard Ariane rocket
Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35 am IST, European space consortium Arianespace’s Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.
Children being radicalised in Kashmir: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat
Children as young as 10-12 years are being radicalised in Kashmir and there is need to isolate those completely radicalised and put them in “deradicalisation camps,” Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. He also said that security forces cannot be blamed for injuries caused by pellet guns.
'Strategy' adopted by Nirbhaya case death row convicts to delay execution draws flak
Convict Mukesh Kumar Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the date of his execution on the ground that his mercy petition is pending with the President. The High Court had, while hearing Mukesh’s plea, expressed displeasure over the “strategy” adopted by the four death row convicts to delay the process of execution.
Congress questions govt. ‘silence’ on charge of favouring Adanis
“The defence preparedness of India has been diluted and the Make in India made a platform of crony capitalism. Domestic production of Defence platforms compromised by PMO’s meddling and patronising Industrialist friends," said Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.
Trump impeachment trial opens as watchdog faults White House on Ukraine
The Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office formally began on January 16 even as a congressional watchdog found that the White House broke the law by withholding security aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.
Japan reports case of mystery virus
Japan has confirmed a case of a mystery virus that first emerged in China and is from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen, authorities said Thursday. It appears to be only the second time the novel coronavirus has been detected outside China, after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a case in Thailand.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI | Hosts have their back to the wall again
With Aaron Finch and David Warner helping Australia cruise to a 10-wicket win, India for the second time in as many months finds itself needing to bounce back in a three-match ODI series. | Play starts at 1.30 p.m. IST.