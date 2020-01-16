Morning Digest: UNSC discusses Kashmir situation a second time; U.S. House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial, and more

Russia called for differences between India and Pakistan to be settled bilaterally after the informal “closed consultations” at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the second such meeting in five months, had concluded.

The outreach, a first of its kind in the past five months, is said to be an initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will involve 51 visits in the Jammu region and eight in Srinagar in Kashmir Valley.

The U.S. House voted on January 15 to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and approve House prosecutors for only the third impeachment trial in American history. The U.S. House voted on January 15 to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and approve House prosecutors for only the third impeachment trial in American history.

“Others should answer, how did they respond? We are not the only country dealing with disturbances in our neighbourhood. Europe has seen conflict; the US had 9/11 (terror attacks). How did they respond?" said Mr. Jaishankar, adding that critics must not “get fixated on the dots and ignore the line” or big picture.

Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala and party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill charged the government of violating the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) of 2016 as well as over-ruling the recommendations of the 'Empowered Committee' of the Indian Navy that had been set up for the ₹45,000 crore 75-I Submarine project.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA)is among the government buildings set to be demolished to make way for 10 new office buildings, according to the plan proposed by Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design, Planning and Management, which is designing the master-plan for the new Central Vista.

The Chinese Navy is expanding rapidly and there are increases forays in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), said Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday. Similar concerns were shared by Navy officers from Australia, France, Japan and U.K.

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on January 15 that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the world's two largest economies but leaving a number of sore spots unresolved. The deal fails to address structural economic issues that led to the trade conflict, doesn't fully eliminate the tariffs that have slowed the global economy, and sets hard-to-achieve purchase targets, analysts and industry leaders said.

Protests in Lebanon turned violent for a second night on January 15, with dozens injured after Lebanese security forces used batons and tear gas to forcefully break up demonstrations. Lebanon has been swept by a wave of mostly peaceful protests aimed at the country's elite that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29, pushing the country deeper into economic crisis.

Hamish Bennett has been recalled to New Zealand's squad for the first time in almost three years for the five-match Twenty20 series against India due to injuries to Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Juan Mata sent Manchester United into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 67th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their replay at Old Trafford on January 15.