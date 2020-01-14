Morning Digest: Hizb-ul militants led police to J&K DSP Davinder Singh, retail inflation at 5-year high of 7.3% in December, and more

The police had been on the trail of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) DSP Davinder Singh for at least two days before his arrest on Saturday, a senior government official said. The police officer came under the security agencies’ radar after two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including cop-turned-militant commander Babu and Rafi Ahmad, and lawyer Irfan Shafi left south Kashmir on Friday and headed towards Srinagar. They also made several phone calls on the way.

The former Chief Minister of the Northern Province of Sri Lanka, C.V. Wigneswaran, on Monday asserted that he was for the return of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in Tamil Nadu and other parts of India to home soil.

Retail inflation soared to a five and a half year high of 7.35% in December 2019, with the shortage of onions driving the surge.

According to information released by the National Statistical Office on Monday, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index was only 2.11% in December 2018 and 5.54% in November 2019.

At least 12 Foreign Ministers including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, as well as seven former heads of state and government will attend the Ministry of External Affairs’ “Raisina Dialogue” jointly organised with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) that begins on January 14 in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Monday said its decision to demolish four high-end apartment complexes in Maradu municipality in Kochi for violating Coastal Regulation Zone notifications was a “painful duty”.

Of the 926 deaths inside sewers in the country, from 1993 till December 31, 2019, families of 172 victims were yet to receive compensation, with Gujarat having the highest number of cases where the amount was not paid or the payment was unconfirmed (48), while Maharashtra was yet to pay or confirm payment of compensation in any of its 32 cases, according to data from the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday appealed to non-BJP Chief Ministers, who had announced not to carry out a proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), to suspend the exercise of enumeration of the National Population Register (NPR) as it is a prelude to a nation-wide NRC.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police, Google, WhatsApp and Apple on a petition filed by three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors seeking preservation of data pertaining to the January 5 violence on the campus. | Also read: JNU faculty members putting out feelers to other institutions

Talking to editors in Manhattan, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys.”

Four members of a high-level committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. However, The AASU leaders — chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya, president Dipanka K. Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi — decided to stay away.

Speaking on the sidelines of an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the countries, whose citizens died in the crash, would also discuss compensation and the investigation into the incident. All 176 people on board the flight died in the crash on Wednesday, minutes after the plane took off from Tehran airport.

After her first face-to-face talks with her grandson and senior members of the royal family at the 93-year-old monarch’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Buckingham Palace issued a statement, which notes that the discussions had proved “constructive” and that the royal family was supportive of the young couple’s desire to create a more independent life for themselves.

Sindhu, who won a historic badminton World Championship gold in 2019, was also declared the Sportswoman of the Year (racquet sports) before an audience of some of the finest Indian sporting stars.

India has a tough choice to make when it comes to batting order, with all three specialist openers in sublime touch. Australia, on the other hand, will be keen on unleashing its lethal pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood on India’s famed batting order. | Play starts at 1.30 p.m. at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.