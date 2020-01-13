Morning Digest: J&K police officer may have been ferrying militants to Delhi, BJP leader’s book comparing Shivaji to Modi angers allies, and more

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of Opposition parties today to decide on a joint strategy over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has already announced that she would be giving the meeting a miss.

The release of a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during an event at the Delhi headquarters of the BJP attracted the ire of the three ruling parties in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The book, titled Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi, was released during a religious-cultural meet organised by the Delhi BJP.

National vice-president of Bihar ruling party Janata Dal (United) Prashant Kishor on Sunday thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their “unequivocal rejection” of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens while offering an assurance that both CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 12 said they are investigating the role of a gallantry award-winning senior police officer, Davinder Singh, who was ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including wanted ‘commander’ Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Babu, in a civilian car on January 11.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) founded in the late 19th century by Swami Vivekananda, and his comments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) from RKM’s platform have created a controversy in West Bengal. A section of the mission members condemned the visit and many wrote to the RKM officials questioning why Mr. Modi was allowed to visit the Math.

Slowing credit growth due to widespread risk averseness among banks amid a slowing economy dominated the financial sector discourse in the latter part of 2019. There are, however, nascent signs of improvement in health of commercial banks, with improving assets quality and return to profitability after a gap of seven years in the first half of the current financial year.

Filmmaker and writer Anurag Kashyap admits to being perpetually angry and “super frustrated” of late. More so the morning after Home Ministry’s notification of CAA coming into effect.“How do you fight a bully like this?” he asks rhetorically, as we sit down for an interview with one of Bollywood’s loudest dissenters against the government.

India is among the few countries in the world where, in 2018, the mortality under-5 years of girls, exceeded that of boys, according to the ‘Levels and Trends in Child Mortality’ report by the United Nations (UN) inter-agency group for child mortality.

In a landmark order, the High Court of Tripura ordered the police to refrain from prosecuting a man who was earlier arrested over a social media post. Chief Justice Akil Kureshi also barred the police from making any further arrest in connection with the case.

Kaziranga, home of the world's most one-horned rhinos, has 96 species of wetland birds — one of the highest for wildlife preserves in India. Officials of the Kaziranga National Park and avian specialists conducted the second wetland bird count on January 9-10. The teams counted a total of 19,225 birds belonging to 96 species under 80 families.

Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded in a rocket attack on December 12 targeting an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, Iraqi security officials said.

The attack by at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces, causing no casualties.

Iran’s only woman Olympic medalist said she defected from the Islamic Republic and fled to the Netherlands in an online letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.” Taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh accused Iranian officials of sexism and mistreatment.

Rohit Sharma returned to the T20 squad while Sanju Samson was dropped for the five-match series in New Zealand, starting January 24, according to a BCCI release. The Mumbai opener was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka which the hosts won 2-0.

Motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves of Portugal died after a crash during the Dakar Rally in Riyadh on Sunday. He was lying 46th overall going into the seventh stage from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.