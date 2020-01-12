Morning Digest: Bangladesh Minister skips Delhi visit, two more flats to be razed in Maradu, and more

Bangladesh Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam has cancelled his visit to Delhi scheduled for this week on Saturday, making this the fourth visit by senior officials from Dhaka that has been cancelled in the past month. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, he would be travelling to the United Arab Emirates instead, accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on a visit there.

Explosives will bring down Jain Coral Cove, which had the maximum number of housing units among the four illegal Maradu apartments, in the morning on January 12. The blast has been scheduled at 11 a.m. The second blast for the day will be staged at Golden Kayaloram three hours after the demolition of Coral Cove. The blast will be initiated at 2 p.m.

In an effort to resolve a persistent concern of the U.S., India will make exceptions for American airlines on its ground handling regulations that prohibit international carriers from operations beyond the check-in area. Following the changes, U.S. airlines will have access control to the aircraft, can screen unaccompanied baggage, conduct secondary check of passengers at the ladder point and have security control of cargo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said historians had reduced the history of India to a “struggle for power, succession wars and violence related to it” but ignored the crucial issue of how the people had dealt with those “tumultuous times”.

The ‘Crime in India’ reports released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2017 and 2018 continue to fail in providing data on cases filed under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act of 2013.

The Social Justice Ministry issued a notification on January 10, 2019, notifying the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which was passed by Parliament on November 26 and given Presidential assent on December 5, 2019. Many in the trans community have raised concerns about the act, specifically the requirement of a certificate from the district magistrate.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said that he would not back fiscal tightening in the current economic environment.

Prof. Banerjee added that the real constraint to the state of education in the country in the current climate of economic slowdown was not lack of money, but the lack of attention paid to the sector.

A controversy erupted recently after local media reported the Public Administration Ministry’s decision to drop the Tamil version of the country’s national anthem from its Independence Day celebration. This would effectively reverse a practice that former President Maithripala Sirisena re-introduced a year after he was elected to the country’s top post on the promise of good governance and reconciliation with the Tamil minority.

What is the protocol on air accidents? How does the black box help? What happens if a country admits there has been a mistake? A comprehensive explainer in the light of the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, on a flight from Tehran, Iran to Kiev, Ukraine, killing 176 people on board. On January 11, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that internal investigation had concluded that “regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash”.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen declared a landslide win in Saturday’s election as voters delivered a stunning rebuke of Beijing’s campaign to isolate the self-ruled island and handed its first woman leader a second term.

As the Men in Blue switch gears into the T20 World Cup preparation, despite India hardly being stretched at home, one cannot help but wonder whether the No. 3 slot in T20Is has emerged as the equivalent of No. 4 in ODIs prior to the 2019 World Cup. In each of the last six completed T20Is, India has used a different batsman at No. 3.

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and set a record in the process as Roberto Firmino's first-half goal secured a battling 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.Jürgen Klopp