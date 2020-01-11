Morning Digest: CAA comes into effect from Jan. 10, Kochi's Maradu flats to be knocked down today, and more

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Friday that the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will come into force from January 10 onwards. The CAA passed by Parliament on December 11 provides citizenship to six undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the apartments built in violation of CRZ rules at Maradu, will be knocked down on Saturday using emulsion explosives. The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m., which will then spread to other floors at lightning speed. The explosive materials will go off one after the other at regular intervals, which have been pre-set using delay detonators.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blanketed the city with billboards that underscore the ferocity with which party chief Mamata Banerjee opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Indeed, Ms. Banerjee has been campaigning relentlessly across the State against both the CAA and the NRC.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has condemned the attacks against students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), noting that they lend weight to claims that the Indian government is suppressing its citizens.

Protests that began last year over a fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University fed on campus rivalry and culminated in politically targeted violence. Kallol Bhattacherjee reports on the clash between the Leftist student organisations and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad

The ‘rickety’ barbed wires along the Pakistan and Bangladesh border are being replaced with meshed fence made of steel and coated with anti-rust paint, a senior government official said on Friday.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a group of students who were protesting at Connaught Place for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said on Friday. The students were part of a march on Thursday to the HRD Ministry.

While there has been a marginal decline in the incidents of acid attacks in the country in 2018 compared to the previous year, West Bengal accounted for the highest number of cases of such attacks, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NRCB) report released earlier this week.

Trump says he believes Qasem Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'. President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four U.S. embassies before he was killed last week.

Several people were feared dead after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh late on Friday. While officials are yet to declare the number of dead, at least 43 persons were said to be traveling in the bus bound for Jaipur, when the accident occurred near Chibbramau. Twenty-one passengers escaped from the bus, and were rushed to hospital, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

Tech major Infosys on Friday said its Audit Committee found no evidence of ﬁnancial impropriety or executive misconduct.The panel had looked into the allegations contained in anonymous whistle-blower complaints, conducted an independent investigation and determined that the allegations were substantially without merit, the company said in a stock market ﬁling.

India’s middle-order ensured that the solid foundation laid by K.L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan didn’t go waste as Kohli’s men overwhelmed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the final T20I and seal a 2-0 in the three-match series here on Friday.