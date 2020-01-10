Morning Digest: Supreme Court to rule on legality of J&K restrictions today, British MPs approve Brexit deal, and more

The Supreme Court will on January 10 pronounce its verdict on the legality of the restrictions on the fundamental freedom of movement and the shut-down of communications in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last.

Sops continue to rain in Assam amid the ongoing stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Sarbananda Sonowal’s BJP-led coalition government on Thursday announced a set of sops for children, teachers, health workers and the differently abled. This follows a one-time grant for artists and technicians and land settlement deeds for landless indigenous people in the State.

A 15-member foreign envoys’ delegation arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to J&K and met over 100 people, including senior Valley-based politicians, top newspaper editors and grassroots representatives.

A second curative petition against the death sentence awarded to the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Several students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday were beaten up by Delhi Police personnel as they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after “unsatisfactory” talks with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MoHRD). At least four students received injuries when police used “mild force” to disperse the march. Around 11 students were also detained but later released.

Britain's parliament finally approved Brexit on Thursday, allowing it to become the first country to leave the European Union by the end of this month, ending years of arguments that toppled two governments and divided a nation.

India and Sri Lanka on Thursday discussed the “entire gamut of bilateral ties”, during talks between visiting Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here on Thursday.

In yet another sign of his willingness to work with colleague and friend Rajinikanth in politics, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday said he wanted the latter to help Tamil Nadu.

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on January 9.

Heavily armed assailants stormed a military base in Niger on Thursday killing 25 people and leading to fierce clashes that killed 63 “terrorists”, the defence ministry said, in an area where dozens died in a previous jihadist attack.

A directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for companies to disclose loan defaults at the end of every quarter has led to almost 60 listed entities disclosing a cumulative default amount of almost ₹75,000 crore as on December 31.

At the start of 2019, Kuldeep Yadav was on cloud nine. Having picked up a five-for in the Sydney Test, the chinaman bowler was billed as India’s premier spinner by head coach Ravi Shastri. By the end of the year, however, Kuldeep was struggling to keep his place in the team in all three formats.

Deepika Padukone’s performance and Meghna Gulzar’s direction ensure that Chhapaak is like a splash that leaves you misty with emotions, if not entirely drenched says Namrata Joshi

Despite A.R. Murugadoss offering very little substance for him to work with, the superstar just about manages to carry this film on his aging shoulders