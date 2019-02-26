Morning Digest: Cong. and BJP want tribal eviction order reviewed, NIA says owner of Pulwama attack vehicle has joined Jaish, and more

The presidents of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah, have directed the Chief Ministers of the States ruled by their parties to file a review petition in the Supreme Court over its ruling ordering the eviction of tribals unable to provide sufficient proof of claim to forest land.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it had tracked down the owner of the car used by the suspected Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber in the February 14 attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama. Forty jawans were killed and five injured in the attack. The owner of the vehicle has since joined the terror outfit, the agency said.

“We must recognise the sacrifices of our paramilitary forces, like the CRPF & award their martyrs the title of ‘Shaheed’. Even if the PM’s ego will not allow him to act on my request, I hope he will act on the SC’s order for better pay to the paramilitary,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted. The Congress chief attached a media report that claimed that before the Pulwama terror attack, the Centre had opposed salary hike to the CRPF in the Supreme Court.

For the first time after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made a Congress general secretary, she will share a stage with her mother and party leader, Sonia Gandhi, along with party president Rahul Gandhi, in Gujarat on Thursday. The meeting will be preceded by a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the top decision-making body of the Congress, at Sardar Patel Memorial here.

“The El Niño conditions were on the rise in the Pacific Ocean till December last. The temperatures are now declining, and the probability of El Nino is also falling. This will reduce to about 50% by the time monsoon arrives with a gradual decline thereafter as well. This means it is going to be a devolving El Nino year,” said Jatin Singh, managing director, Skymet Weather.

Families of forcefully disappeared persons in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province observed a hartal on Monday, demanding justice for war-time human rights abuses. According to sources in the northern districts, most schools, shops and business establishments were shut, in an act of solidarity with the relatives of missing persons, some of whom have been agitating continuously for two years now in Kilinochchi district.

Calling on Pakistan to take “clear and sustainable” actions against terror groups including those who have taken responsibility for the Pulwama attack, the European Union joined a number of international entities attempting to defuse tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the weekend.

Britain has an obligation to end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago — home to the U.S. military base of Diego Garcia — and complete the process of decolonisation of Mauritius, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has said in an advisory opinion that is a significant legal victory for Mauritius and other nations, including India, that supported its case.

The Supreme Court’s order to evict, over the next five months, occupants of forest lands who failed to make a successful claim for tenure under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, has once again highlighted the dilemma of reconciling inalienable tribal rights with biodiversity conservation. When the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act was passed, it was with the wholly welfarist goal of making these communities partners in conservation.

G.R. Karthikeyan, father of India’s first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the FMSCI annual awards function on Monday. Narain spoke about his father’s inspiring presence in his career and as one of the pioneers in establishing a framework for Indian motorsport.