Morning Digest: India to push for UN ban on JeM chief, 'Roma' wins Foreign Language Oscar, and more

Officials said the European Union is being asked to add Pakistan to its own blacklist and to conduct a serious review of the GSP+ (Generalised System of Preferences) status if it fails to crack down on the groups targeting India, particularly JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba. At present the EU has put only one country, DPRK or North Korea on its blacklist.

After an eventful year, filled with controversies, the Academy has rolled out the red carpet for the biggest Hollywood movie awards. This is only the second time in history that the Oscars is being held without a host. The Academy faced yet another outcry after it announced that select awards, including Best Cinematography, will be given during the commercial break.

The Indian Navy on Sunday detected a skeleton, possibly of another missing miner, trapped deep inside the 370-feet-deep coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, officials said. At least 15 miners were trapped after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into the illegal rat-hole mine in Lumthari village in the Ksan area on December 13 last year.

“With investigating agencies facing increased challenges of collecting evidence to ensure convictions in wildlife crimes, DNA forensics are providing a major headway,” said Mukesh Thakur, a scientist with the ZSI’s wildlife forensics team who has contributed to the research. “Illegal wildlife crime is not confined to a region or to a country but it is an organized crime where several people are involved — from local hunters to the end buyers. This calls for an urgent need to employ techniques of DNA forensics to improve conviction rate which at present remains very low.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commissioned the development of an aerial surveillance system for monitoring suspicious moments under dense foliage cover along the international border and some parts within the country. This hyper spectral imagery programme, a first for the country, seeks to locate and identify suspicious movements and is expected to be operational in the next two years.

Celebrating the birth of a baby with locally-brewed liquor at a tea estate three days ago has so far left 143 people, including 45 women, dead in eastern Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts. The “poisonous” liquor, which officials said could have been sourced from the same illegal brewer, soon felled people in the adjoining Jugibari and Goronga villages and at the Borhola Tea Estate in the adjoining Jorhat district.

Hafiz Saeed’s extremist groups continue to function in Pakistan despite a recent ban, a leading Pakistani newspaper has reported. Days after the government of Imran Khan reimposed a ban on Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity arm Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack, the Daily Times of Pakistanreported that the groups continue to operate with impunity in various parts of Pakistan.

Pope Francis ended his conference on the sexual abuse of children by clergy on Sunday by calling for an “all-out battle” against a crime that should be “erased from the face of the earth”. In his closing address to the almost 200 Church leaders he had summoned to Rome, Francis said national guidelines on preventing and punishing abuse would be strengthened and the Church's definition of minors in cases of possession by clergy of pornography would be raised from the current age of 14.

Chennai City Football Club strengthened its title chances with a convincing 3-1 win over Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan in a Hero I-League clash at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. The Chennai City men dished out a double delicacy quite early in the first half. But not before missing out a couple of easy sitters five minutes into the game — Nestor first followed by Edwin Sydney Vanspaul failed to find the back of the net.

The statement of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris is another message to Islamabad from the international community of the mounting costs of its decades-old lax policy towards terror groups. Significantly, it came a week after the February 14 Pulwama attack, and the global terror finance watchdog condemned, in no uncertain terms, the suicide bombing of the CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead.