Morning Digest: Paramilitary forces rushed to J&K, Kohli warns against IPL ‘bad habits’ ahead of World Cup, and more

Paramilitary forces rushed to J&K as Centre anticipates Pakistan’s ‘violent reaction’

The Centre has rushed additional forces of about 10,000 central armed police force (CAPF) personnel and “urgently deployed” them to further fortify the Kashmir Valley amid apprehensions of a reaction from Pakistan to the multiple “indirect and direct actions” taken by the government in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

Virat Kohli warns against IPL ‘bad habits’

India’s World Cup-bound cricketers will have to take care to stay ready for one-day cricket during the IPL, Virat Kohli has cautioned. The IPL will begin soon after the end of India’s limited-over series against Australia.

Ganga basin States stare at three-fold rise in crop failures by 2040

The Ganga river basin could see crop failures rise three-fold and drinking water shortage go up by as much as 39% in some States between now and 2040, says an assessment commissioned by the World Bank and submitted to the Central Water Commission.

Battleground Puducherry

The turf war between Raj Nivas and the elected government in the Union territory shows no sign of blowing over. It has taken a heavy toll on the implementation of various schemes. A sustainable solution lies in the ability of the two primary seats of power to chart out a conciliatory, and consultative, rather than confrontational, approach.

Manohar Parrikar hospitalised

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here Saturday night, a statement said.

Judge sets $1 million bail for singer R. Kelly on sexual assault charges

Grammy-winning R&B singer R. Kelly, who for years has faced allegations that he abused women and underage girls, appeared in court in Chicago on Saturday to face charges that he sexually assaulted four people, including three teenagers.

India vs Australia 1st T20I | India’s final dress rehearsal for the World Cup begins

It is worth asking what purpose T20 matches will serve when a team has only a handful of competitive international fixtures left ahead of a 50-over World Cup. India's home limited-over series against Australia — which begins with the first of two T20s here on Sunday and will be followed by five ODIs — is its last scheduled engagement before the side heads to the UK in May.

Delayed Brexit is better than no-deal exit: Ministers

Three members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet warned on Saturday that Brexit must be delayed if she cannot persuade the British Parliament to back her EU divorce deal next week. Business Minister Greg Clark, Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd and Justice Minister David Gauke wrote an article stating their opposition to leaving the European Union on March 29 with no deal.

Apps send intimate user data to Facebook: report

A news report said that many smartphone apps were sending highly personal information such as menstrual cycles and body weight to Facebook, without notifying users.

This remote Tibetan valley in Nepal looks to India and China for sustenance

I had been scrambling up a near-vertical cliff for the past half hour to reach an abandoned Buddhist meditation retreat, impossibly cradled at the entrance of a cavern situated at a height of 3,750 metres. Crumbling stone walls, broken wooden columns and fading murals presented a tantalising mystery that drew us to the dilapidated refuge that once must have been a secluded haven for monks in this far-flung valley.