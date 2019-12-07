Morning digest: Unnao rape victim succumbs to burn injuries, NHRC orders probe into killing of Hyderabad rape accused, and more

The 23-year-old Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she was set on fire by five persons on December 5, succumbed to her injuries on December 6 night.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday ordered an investigation into the deaths in police action of four men who had been arrested in the case of the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana.

Opinion was divided in political circles on the police killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of Disha, 25-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian. Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, “You can’t kill people because you want to”. “Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye [What happened was horrifying for the country]... You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take the law in your hands. They [accused] would have been hanged by the court anyhow,” she said.

About one lakh temporary workers in the auto components sector lost their jobs between October 2018 and July 2019 due to the slump in the auto industry, the Auto Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) said.

It is fun to watch Virat Kohli on days like these. He and Kesrick Williams had had some sort of running argument during the run-chase; the two nearly collided, stared at each other, and exchanged words between overs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the Delhi government’s recommendation to reject the mercy plea of one the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, a senior government official said.

Voters in Jharkhand’s Tamar Assembly constituency have some unusual candidates, including a former CPI (Maoist) zonal commander, to choose from in Saturday’s poll.

After members, it was the turn of Ministers to get a rap from Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for absenteeism. On Friday, he said no Minister should skip the House without prior information.

Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore Vidarbha irrigation scam. The ACB, in its affidavit submitted in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, has ruled out Mr. Pawar’s involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in approval and commissioning of irrigation projects in the state.

The government may be able to declare the whole country open defecation-free (ODF) by early next year, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Centre has asked the Uttarakhand government to ensure that students from the Kashmir Valley are not harassed by private colleges for shortage of attendance and non-payment of fees. Many students missed classes and could not pay the fees on time due to restrictions in the Valley.

The former World No. 1 has struggled to string wins together in tournaments. He hasn’t won a title in two years. Can he rediscover his best form in time for the 2020 Olympics?