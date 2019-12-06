Morning digest: All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case shot dead, Nirmala rejects 'elitist' tag after remark on onions, and more

The four accused in the rape and murder case of the woman veterinarian have been killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, 50 km, from Hyderabad.

Hitting back at criticism for her statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that she does not eat onions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday questioned the tag of being “elitist”, citing schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that will be introduced in Parliament on December 9 is also likely to benefit the non-Muslims who were declared illegal migrants by various Foreigners Tribunals in Assam.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, in a University General Body Meeting (UGBM), adopted a resolution for complete academic suspension, including all evaluative requirements such as examinations and assignments, till a complete rollback of the inter-hall administration (IHA) manual is mandated.

Lok Sabha members at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) told Speaker Om Birla on Thursday to do away with the subsidy on food in the canteen used by Members of Parliament.

The government on Thursday said that it was working on rules to mandate social media companies to identify and remove child sexual abuse material, rape images and content promoting terrorism without affecting privacy and Ayushman Bharat.

Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has not received any request to seek the extradition of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who had fled India following allegations of kidnapping and abusing minor girls.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday pulled up members for skipping meetings of the standing committees. He said that only 18 members attended all the 41 meetings of the eight panels since their reconstitution in September last.

Opposition parties, at the end of two rounds of meeting on Thursday, conceded that they do not have the numbers to counter the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in either House of Parliament, but decided that over the next four days till the legislation is tabled in Parliament, they will run an information campaign calling out on the Bill as “unconstitutional”, “poisonous” and “anti-tribal”.

Amnesty International India Private Limited, to which the Enforcement Directorate had earlier served a show-cause notice for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) involving ₹51.72 crore, has sought more time to furnish its response.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir imposed Section 144 around the mausoleum of National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhamad Abdullah on his 114th birth anniversary on Thursday and barred family members, including incarcerated son Farooq Abdullah and grandson Omar Abdullah, to offer any congregational prayers on the occasion.

As the Internet blackout in Kashmir crossed 121 days, tens of thousands WhatsApp users who have “auto-exited” are in fear of losing personal data. Dr. Khursheed Ahmad who works in Mumbai informed his family members living in Srinagar on Wednesday night that all relatives have suddenly “left” the family WhatsApp group. Dr. Ahmad is among hundreds of WhatsApp users who have auto-exited due to the social media platform’s company policy.

Saying she had “no choice but to act”, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday told the press that she is asking the heads of House Committees to draft articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump.