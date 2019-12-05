Morning digest: Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 106 days, BJP confident of Citizenship Bill passage, and more

As former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram walked out of the Tihar jail to a rousing welcome by Congress supporters on Wednesday evening, he said there was not a single charge against him.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is expected to be tabled in Parliament next week. While its fate in the Lok Sabha is a forgone conclusion, the government appears confident of clearing it in the Rajya Sabha too, where the numbers are tricky.

Investments in adult learning and education (ALE) have steadily decreased in the last decade. Nearly a fifth of the UNESCO member countries reported spending less than 5% of education budget on ALE and a further 14% reported spending less than 1%, says a UNESCO report published by Institute for Lifelong Learning, based on data submitted by 159 countries, including India.

An imminent shuffling of positions in the U.S. Congress could have particular significance for India with Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera likely to take over the crucial Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation.

Less than 3% of this season’s sanctioned amount of pulses and oilseeds have actually been procured so far under the once-hyped PM-AASHA scheme, Agriculture Ministry data show. Arrivals of these crops began in October and will end by February.

Pushed off a horse by Rajput men during his wedding procession last week, Dharmendra Parmar, who belongs to an OBC community, realised the worth of his education and job only then.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed in principle to withdraw nearly 700 cases related to the Bhima Koregaon and Maratha agitations.

The Union Environment Ministry is likely to challenge a recent notification by the Uttarakhand Forest Department on its definition of a “deemed forest”. Deemed forests, which comprise about 1% of India’s forest land, are a controversial subject as they refer to land tracts that appear to be a “forest”, but have not been notified so by the government or in historical records.

Voting is underway in fifteen assembly constituencies of Karnataka on Thursday, the results of which would determine the fate of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state.

The half-burnt bodies of two women were found at two different places over the last two days in Bihar, following which Opposition parties slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the “failed” law and order situation in the State.

Senior Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday asserted that the Ctizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 “violated the basic tenets” of the Indian Constitution.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for 10 years but a question mark prevailed over whether it has extended reservations for two seats in the Lok Sabha for the Anglo-Indian community.