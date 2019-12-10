Morning digest: Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Bill amidst Opposition outcry, United States shuts down World Trade Organization appeals court, and more

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Bill was passed 311-80 with zero abstentions, after the Opposition put up a spirited attack against it.

Despite India’s decision to walk out of the ASEAN-led 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Free Trade Agreement last month, officials from India’s Indo-Pacific partners Australia and Japan are still discussing the issue in the hope that the government will rethink the decision.

A day after 43 people died in a major fire in a residential building being used as a manufacturing unit in the Anaj Mandi area of central Delhi, a team from the police and Forensic Science Laboratory visited the building and collected samples for investigation on Monday.

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) executive committee acted after concluding that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

India ranks 129 out of 189 countries on the 2019 Human Development Index (HDI) — up one slot from the 130th position last year — according to the Human Development Report (HDR) released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday.

The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, despite “serious performance failures” up the bureau’s chain of command, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said in a highly anticipated report Monday. The findings undercut President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the target of a “witch hunt.”

A landmark summit in Paris on ending the war in the east of Ukraine agreed to implement a full ceasefire and proceed with a new withdrawal of forces from conflict zones by March 2020. “The sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of the year 2019,” said the final communique after the first meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Activist Enakshi Ganguly on Monday highlighted in the Supreme Court the need for providing psychological assistance to children who were allegedly detained and released by security personnel during the period of lock-down and restrictions imposed in the Valley since August 5.

Global commerce will lose its ultimate umpire Tuesday, leaving countries unable to reach a final resolution of disputes at the World Trade Organization and instead facing what critics call “the law of the jungle.” The terms of two of the last three judges on the WTO’s appellate body neared their end at midnight Tuesday. Their departure will deprive the de facto Supreme Court of world trade of its ability to issue rulings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night expressed delight over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying the proposed law is in line with India’s centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values. The Prime Minister, who addressed election rallies in Jharkhand earlier in the day, was not present in the House during the passage of the Bill.

After winning its second World T20 within four years in 2016, the West Indies’ slide has been spectacular. Almost as spectacular as some of the strokes its fearless batsmen have been producing around the world in franchise cricket.