Morning Digest | CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case; Warmest July on record since human civilisation, say scientists

July 28, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST

CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case

The Government is also likely to move the Supreme Court on Friday for holding the trial outside Manipur; also follow up on related developments in Parliament and no trust motion.

Warmest July on record since human civilisation, say scientists

July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.

PM holds meeting with BJP ministers in Gandhinagar during Gujarat visit, to inaugurate an exhibition on semiconductor industry

PM is scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in the State capital on Friday.

Home Minister Shah to launch 'En Mann, En Makkal' Padayatra in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu BJP is all set to launch a six-month-long padayatra ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) on July 28, seeking a decisive mandate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

Three wushu players from Arunachal bound for World University Games in China handed ‘stapled visas’, team held back

Three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were to take part in the World University Games beginning on Friday in Chengdu, were issued 'stapled visas' by the Chinese embassy here, which led to the entire team being held back while the players from other sports left the country.

Farmers protest acquisition of farmlands for NLC

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss announced a picketing agitation in Neyveli on Friday demanding that the company drop its plan to acquire agricultural lands.

Heavy rains cause traffic snarls, train delays, waterlogging in Mumbai; intensity highest in north-west suburbs

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said. For Friday, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana; State government puts administration on alert

In the wake of heavy rains, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday for all educational institutions in the state on Friday.

RVNL OFS over-subscribed, institutional buyers place bids worth ₹2,000 crore

The government’s 5.36 per cent stake sale in RVNL on Thursday got an enthusiastic response from institutional investors, who subscribed to the issue 2.73 times by putting in bids of over ₹2,000 crore. The issue will open for retail investors on Friday.

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI | Kuldeep, Jadeja set up easy victory as India check out batting options against weak Windies

Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro Virat Kohli, who have 76 international hundreds between them, decided to give game time to middle-order batters as India beat West Indies by five wickets in the opening ODI, riding on exploits from spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.