Morning Digest | Security intensified in Manipur as tribes plan mass burial of 35 bodies; Congress announces screening panel for poll-bound States, and more

August 03, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

GST Council sticks to its guns, imposes 28% tax on online gaming

The GST Council on August 2 blinked a little on technicalities and kept the door open for a review down the road, but stuck to its earlier decision to impose a 28% levy on the full face value of bets placed on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, with an eye on implementing it from October 1.

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla skips proceedings to convey displeasure over disruptions

Upset with repeated disruptions over the Manipur issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 2 did not attend the proceedings of the House to convey his displeasure to the members. Sources close to Mr. Birla told The Hindu that the Speaker had conveyed his displeasure to the floor leaders of Opposition parties as well as government managers that he would not attend the proceedings until the members behaved to uphold the dignity of the House.

Do your utmost to overcome negative propaganda by Opposition, Modi tells NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 held a second round of meetings with two sets of NDA MPs, from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh areas of Uttar Pradesh and 48 MPs from southern States, declaring that the NDA government had worked for all segments.

Second phase of caste-based survey resumes in Bihar

Bihar’s caste-based survey resumed on August 2, a day after the Patna High Court allowed the State government to continue with it. The Patna High Court has on Tuesday dismissed all petitions filed against the decision of the Bihar Government to conduct a caste-based survey. The survey is being conducted at a cost of ₹500 crore, approved by the Cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Security intensified as tribal forum plans mass burial of 35 bodies in Manipur

Additional Central security forces have been rushed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur district boundary in Manipur amid a call by a tribal body for the mass burial of 35 Kuki-Zo community members who were killed since May 3 in the ongoing ethnic violence in the State.

Congress announces screening panel for poll-bound States

The Congress on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 announced the names of the members of the screening committees that will choose candidates in the poll-bound States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Post-1957, President retains power to scrap Article 370: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised the question whether the President’s power to declare inoperative Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not continue to hold the field after the dissolution of the erstwhile State’s Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

Can’t direct PM to be present in the House, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

As the Opposition members continued their demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he cannot issue a directive to the Prime Minister to be present in the House.

VHP pitches for Yogi-like “bulldozer” action in Haryana

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held protests across Uttar Pradesh against the recent communal violence in Haryana, which they termed “planned and sponsored attacks. They demanded that the Haryana and Union governments take strict action against the perpetrators, urging “bulldozer” action similar to what U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had done to “silence the rebels” in the State.

Haryana communal violence | Hundreds flee Gurugram slum cluster

A day after open threats were issued to them, residents of a slum cluster in Palra village of Gurugram’s Sector 70A on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, said majority of the families, most of them from parts of West Bengal, fled the area while the remaining live in fear with some spending the night in a wooded area even as the Gurugram police continue to deny any incident in the area.

Singapore PM admits ruling party ‘has taken a hit’ from scandals

Singapore’s Prime Minister mounted a vigorous defence of his long-ruling People’s Action Party on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged it had “taken a hit” after a rare spate of political scandals.