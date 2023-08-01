Morning Digest | SC asks break-up of 6,000 FIRs on ethnic clashes from Manipur govt.; ISRO successfully conducts TransLunar Injection of Chandrayaan-3, and more

August 01, 2023 06:13 am | Updated 06:20 am IST

Give us complete break-up of 6,000 FIRs, SC tells Manipur government

The Supreme Court on July 31 said it needed a complete break-up of the “approximately 6,000 First Information Reports [FIRs]“ the Manipur government claimed to have registered during the ethnic clashes in the State, including cases of murder, rape, arson, crimes against women, burning of villages, homes and places of worship.

ISRO successfully conducts TransLunar Injection of Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 1 performed the TransLunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards the moon. The TLI was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Parliament fails to function for the eighth consecutive sitting

Parliament remained paralysed for the eighth consecutive sitting on July 31, with Rajya Sabha witnessing an aggressive push from the government to hold a short-duration discussion on Manipur, and the Opposition demanding a more expansive debate suspending all business. In Lok Sabha, where the Opposition is awaiting a debate on a no-confidence motion that has been admitted, disruptions continued as well.

Take positive message about govt.’s work to your constituencies, PM tells NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the first two of his series of meetings with groups of NDA MPs, said the MPs should spend as much time as possible in their constituencies with a positive message about the NDA government’s work, and that while the Opposition alliance might have changed its name from the UPA to INDIA, the “taint of corruption and misgovernance” would not be washed off.

Clashes break out between two groups during VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh; prohibitory orders imposed

Clashes broke out between two groups in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh district on Monday during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra with the armed mob pelting stones and setting the vehicles on fire.

Land-for-jobs case: ED attaches assets worth ₹6.02 crore linked to Lalu Prasad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached six properties having book value of ₹6.02 crore in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others.

Sri Lankan envoy bats for land connectivity

Land connectivity is essential for the growth of ties between India and its neighbouring island, said the Sri Lankan envoy here, pitching for connectivity projects resembling the “Channel tunnel” from the U.K. to Europe as a possible future initiative if environmental concerns are cleared.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena (UBT) upset over Pawar sharing dais with PM Modi

After the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has now expressed reservations about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an award function in Pune on August 1, stating that it created confusion among the public when Opposition leaders attended such events.

Tirumala temple to witness two Brahmotsavams this year owing to ‘Adhikamasam’, says TTD EO

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala is all set to celebrate two Brahmotsavams this year. The first one is Salakatla Brahmotsvams which is scheduled to be celebrated in September while the other is in October.

RPF jawan shoots four people dead, including his senior, in moving train near Mumbai

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead four persons, including a senior colleague, in a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, around 100 km from Mumbai, an official said.

Law Commission to hold meetings, groups discussions to seek public opinion on UCC

The members of the Law Commission will hold group discussions with people and communities/stakeholders across the country to seek opinions and suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), sources from the commission told The Hindu. The deadline for public suggestions on UCC ended on July 28.

IIT-Bombay sends missive on anti-discrimination guidelines ahead of arrival of new batch

After the suicide of a Dalit B. Tech. student shook up the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay with allegations of widespread caste discrimination early this year, the institute is publicising its anti-discrimination policy, which now specifically includes triggers and don’ts for caste discrimination, with the Dean of Student Affairs sending out the guidelines to everyone on campus in an email on July 31.

El Nino will suppress rainfall in August: IMD

After the torrential rains in July, August – usually the second rainiest of the four monsoon months – is likely to see ‘below normal’ rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. A strengthening El Nino and the absence of meteorological conditions that could have offset El Nino’s effects, will combine to suppress rainfall in the second half of the monsoon, IMD officials told The Hindu. Usually, August gets 25.49 cm of rainfall.

U.K. PM Sunak announces more North Sea oil and gas exploration and carbon capture plans

The Rishi Sunak government on Monday announced that it would grant over 100 licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea starting in the autumn. The British government also announced that it would support new carbon capture and storage initiatives. Monday’s announcement was criticised by opposition politicians and environmental groups. The U.K. has committed to achieving ‘net zero‘ carbon emissions by 2050.