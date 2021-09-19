Morning Digest: SpaceX capsule with first all-civilian orbital crew land back safely; Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit on Sunday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

In a day of high political drama, the Congress high command forced the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by the AICC. The final decision of the new chief minister was left to the party president Sonia Gandhi.

Girls were excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan on Saturday, after the country’s new Taliban rulers ordered only boys and male teachers back to the classroom.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces the Jat challenge in western Uttar Pradesh, the message from the ground in Aligarh and Hathras districts is mixed. While there are many who still swear by the ruling party for providing suraksha, bijli aur sadak (safety, electricity and roads), there are others who feel the party has let down a vote bank that is known to be loyal.

In West U.P., Jats constitute around 18% of the population and their votes become a decisive factor in 40 to 50 seats. At present, there are 14 Jat MLAs in the Assembly, most of whom are from the BJP.

Iran will not allow the Islamic State group to establish a presence on the country’s border with Afghanistan, President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Saturday.

UNESCO’s framework for ethical AI would have a far-reaching impact on the entire gamut of AI activities, including development, application, ethicality, data privacy, and regulation, says Padmashree Shagrithaya, VP, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence – India, Capgemini in an interview.

Crews were watching the weather this weekend as they battled California wildfires that have burned into some groves of ancient sequoias as they try to protect the world's largest tree.

The National Weather Service issued a weather watch for critical fire conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where two lightning-caused fires merged Friday after making its largest growth in a week. The fire reached the western tip of the Giant Forest, where it burned four sequoias known as the “Four Guardsmen” that flank the road into the grove of 2,000 sequoias.

Eminent English author Ruskin Bond, Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and six others were on Saturday selected for the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship.

The National Academy of Letters said in a statement that the general council of Sahitya Akademi which met under the chairmanship of its president Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar announced its highest honour, the Fellowship.

The Labour and Employment Ministry’s portal for unorganised sector workers crossed 1 crore registrations on September 18, less than a month since it was launched, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

The second day of the online auction of mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the price of sports gear of Olympic and Paralympic medal-winners reach ₹10 crore on September 18.

The e-auction on pmmementos.gov.in, which was started on September 17 and will go on till October 7, includes javelins of Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympics gold winner Sumit Antil that were gifted by the athletes to the Prime Minister.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said the ordinary Indian feels out of place in our courts where proceedings are lengthy, expensive and in English. Besides, judgments are either too long or technical or manage to be both, the Chief Justice said.

It is time for courts to wake up from their colonial stupor and face the practical realities of Indian society.

The IPL, suspended owing to COVID-19 striking the tournament in May this year, is all set to resume.

And the two most successful teams in IPL history, Mumbai Indians (8 points from 7 matches) and Chennai Super Kings (10 from 7) will meet on Sunday night in Dubai to kick-start the tournament resumption.