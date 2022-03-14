Morning digest | Sonia Gandhi remains Congress chief; reports say Russia has sought military equipment from China, and more

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting after party’s debacle in recent Assembly elections of five states, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 13, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 14, 2022 07:57 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Sonia Gandhi remains Congress chief; party calls ‘chintan shivir’ to discuss rout

All the three members of the Gandhi family are ready to step aside from leadership roles and make any sacrifice if the party so desires, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Sunday but the party’s highest decision making body unanimously rejected it and reaffirmed its faith in Ms. Gandhi’s leadership.

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports

Advertising

Advertising

Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

PM briefed on missile issue, reviews defence situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Sunday to discuss Indian security preparedness. The meeting, which dealt with the war in Ukraine and also the defence situation in the neighbourhood, came four days after an Indian unarmed missile, launched accidentally, landed inside Pakistan.

‘The Power of the Dog’ wins best picture at BAFTAs

Sci-fi epic “Dune” won five prizes and brooding Western “The Power of the Dog” was named best film as the British Academy Film Awards returned Sunday with a live, black-tie ceremony after a pandemic-curtailed event in 2021.

India relocates embassy in Ukraine to Poland

With the Russian forces stepping up their attacks on Ukrainian cities and closing in on capital Kyiv, the government has decided to relocate its embassy, moving all officials across the border to Poland. The decision to move out of Ukraine came after the Russian attacks on the western Ukrainian town of Lviv near the Polish border, where the Indian embassy had set up a camp office for the past few weeks to facilitate the movement of Indian students fleeing the country.

Shreyas, Pant’s knocks leave Sri Lanka with near-impossible chase

India turned the screw on Sri Lanka on day two of the second Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and by stumps ensured that there was a distinct possibility of just one result — a comprehensive win for the host.

With foreign students out, Russia pummels Ukraine

Till at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine hosted nearly 80,000 foreign students drawn mostly from the developing countries. India alone contributed nearly 25% (the largest) of the total number of the foreign students in Ukraine, who were located in the major industrial and educational centres of the country.

Budget session to resume today

The second part of the Parliament’s budget session begins on Monday with the Opposition set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

U.S. journalist shot dead in Ukraine: medic, witnesses

A U.S. journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP. Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.

Srinagar gets its first private art gallery, courtesy COVID

The two-year pause imposed by the pandemic forced a Srinagar-born and Saudi Arabia-based urban planner to look at life and Kashmir differently. He started painting Kashmir from his memories of the 1980s and eventually decided to dedicate the first ever private art gallery to artists of Kashmir.