Kolkata rape-murder: SC to hear R.G. Kar hospital incident case on September 9

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (September 9, 2024) the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Centre dissolves panel on statistics, surveys amid delayed Census

The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has quietly dissolved the 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) headed by eminent economist and former chief statistician of the country Pronab Sen, allegedly after its members questioned the delay in conducting the census.

Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win U.S. Open

World number one Jannik Sinner, who won his maiden Slam at the Australian Open in January, produced a brutal display of baseline power as he became the first Italian man to win the U.S. Open with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over American Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, Odisha likely to get heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression and Odisha is likely to receive heavy rain for the next three days.

Paris Paralympics close with a party after ‘historic summer’

The Paralympics closed on Sunday (September 8, 2024) with a giant music-fuelled party as chief Paris 2024 organiser Tony Estanguet said the Games and the Olympics had created a "historic summer".

Congress names nine candidates in second list for Haryana Assembly polls

The Congress released its second list of nine candidates for Haryana Assembly polls on Sunday (September 8, 2024) fielding Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan against JJP’s Dushyant Chautala. Mr. Singh had quit BJP to join Congress before Lok Sabha polls.

“Reclaim the Night”: Thousands hit streets in West Bengal to mark one month of RG Kar rape and murder

Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal witnessed unprecedented protests on Sunday (September 8, 2024) to mark one month of the rape and murder of a doctor at the city’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Amit Shah on a two-day tour to Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Sunday (September 8, 2024() for a two-day visit to the financial capital.

Banned Jamaat leaders organise first major poll rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

In its first show of strength, several leaders of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which has fielded candidates in the Assembly election as Independents, on Sunday (September 8,. 2024) addressed a well-attended poll rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A.P. floods: About 2.37 lakh people affected in Krishna district

Collector D.K. Balaji has said that nearly 2.37 lakh people were affected due to heavy rains and floods in Krishna district. Nearly 6,600 people were evacuated from 20 inundated villages, he sai

Bangladesh-India relations should be based on equity and fairness: Chief Adviser Yunus

Interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday (September 8, 2024) said that Bangladesh wants to maintain good relations with India while asserting that it should be based on equity and fairness.

4 killed at Chhattisgarh alumina refinery after hopper collapses on them

At least four workers were killed and three injured after a hopper filled with coal collapsed on them at an alumina refinery in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Sunday (September 8, 2024), police said.

Navdeep Singh’s gold, Simran Sharma’s bronze take India’s Paralympic tally to 29

The duo’s performance on the penultimate day of the competition lifted India’s tally to 29, including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze.

Russia takes Ukrainian town in advance on Pokrovsk

Russia said on Sunday (September 8, 2024) that its forces had taken full control of a town in eastern Ukraine as Moscow’s forces advance on the strategically important city of Pokrovsk and seek to pierce the Ukrainian defensive front lines.

Rishabh Pant returns as India announces squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant on Sunday returned to the Test side after nearly 20 months as India announced their 16-man squad for the opening match of the two Test series against Bangladesh starting on September 19.

48 killed as fuel tanker collides with truck in Nigeria

A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday (September 8, 2024) causing an explosion that killed at leas 48 people, the country’s emergency response agency said.

