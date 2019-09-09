Morning digest: Nadal wins US Open men's final, Trump calls off secret talks with Taliban, and more

Rafael Nadal battled past an inspired Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim his fourth U.S. Open crown, moving within one Grand Slam title of matching his great rival Roger Federer's all-time record.

Mr. Trump cancels secret Taliban peace talks; future of draft peace deal in doubt; Afghan President calls on Taliban to talk directly; EU says Afghan elections must be held this month.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has retrieved images and located the lander Vikram on the moon on September 8 and is analysing them for a clear picture of the lander’s condition, it is learnt.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the northeastern States that the Centre would never touch Article 371 of the Constitution that grants special provisions to the region.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued new guidelines to State governments for identifying accident black spots on national highways and rectifying them and has urged them to give “special attention in a strictly time-bound manner” to the issue.

Premature pregnancies, higher instances of TB among children continue to afflict the particularly vulnerable tribal group.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city.

Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. Victory left the Aussies 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.

Rome’s unlikely ruling coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) seems free of the many unwieldy elements of the previous government. To begin with, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte would now command greater functional independence.