Morning digest: ISRO shifts focus to Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter, Trump says he cancelled peace talks with Taliban, and more

ISRO chairman K. Sivan said that the orbiter’s life is now 7.5 years instead of the earlier one year as its fuel has been used economically.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he cancelled peace talks with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders after the insurgent group said it was behind an attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 other people. Mr. Trump said he had planned a secret meeting with the Taliban's “major leaders” on Sunday at a presidential compound in Camp David, Maryland. Mr. Trump said he also planned to meet with Afghanistan's president.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan denied President Ram Nath Kovind the use of Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland this month because of India’s continued aggression against and oppression of the Kashmiri people.

The U.S. administration has repeatedly spoken out against these on these restrictions, detentions of political leaders and has urged the government to engage politically with Kashmiris.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said he is “fully convinced” that a majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, and affirmed that restrictions in Kashmir were to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.

Hong Kong police prevented anti-government protesters from blocking access to the airport on Saturday, but fired tear gas for a second night running in the Chinese-ruled city's densely populated district of Mong Kok in the 14th week of unrest.

An opposition bill which would force Mr. Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension to Britain's departure to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31 was approved by parliament's appointed upper chamber.

Russia and Ukraine carried out a long-awaited swap of 70 prisoners on Saturday, in a deal hailed by President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “first step” towards ending their conflict.

The government on Saturday said it had constituted a high-level task force to identify infrastructure projects for ₹100 lakh-crore worth investment to be made by 2024-25 as India aims to become a $5-trillion economy.

After the merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four, two of them will hold over 15% stake in two different insurance companies, individually. According to insurance regulations, a bank cannot hold more than 15% stake in more than one insurance company.

Andreescu’s victory Saturday prevented Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship.