Kolkata rape and murder: prime accused’s bail rejected; SC rejects former principal’s prayer

A court in Kolkata rejected the bail petition of Sanjay Roy, one of the prime accused in the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. It remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till September 20.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: If you have any evidence, please come forward, victim’s mother appeals to people

The mother of the female doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 wrote a tribute letter to her daughter’s teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

One killed in suspected rocket attack on former Manipur CM’s residence

A 70-year-old man was killed and five others were injured when a “rocket” fell on the house of late Mairembam Koireng Singh, Manipur’s first Chief Minister, in Bishnupur district on Friday.

Shared ownership of protected monuments with Waqf Board causes conflict, ASI tells Parliamentary panel on Waqf Bill

Quoting the examples of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra and Atala Masjid in Jaunpur, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told a Parliamentary panel that having protected monuments which are also notified as Waqf property gives rise to conflicts and administrative issues. The ASI made this argument during its submission to a joint committee holding consultations on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

PM Modi meets teachers, pitches for education in mother tongue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 6, 2024) interacted with teachers who have been conferred the National Teachers Awards and spoke to them about the importance of getting education in one’s mother tongue.

West Bengal Governor sends Aparajita Bill to President for consideration

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday (September 6, 2024) referred to the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 for the consideration of the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

AAP gears up to ‘go solo’ in Haryana as talks with Congress ‘reach stalemate’

Talks between INDIA bloc allies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, to forge an alliance for the election to the 90-member Haryana Assembly on October 5 have hit a roadblock, with sources indicating that the seat-sharing talks are “on the verge of collapse”.

Quad leaders to meet in U.S. on September 21

New Delhi will miss its turn to host the Quad Summit in India this year, sources confirmed, as leaders of U.S.-Australia-Japan and India will meet in the United States instead, at a special summit ahead of UN meetings later this month.

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases first list of 31 candidates; Vinesh Phogat to fight from Julana

Hours after Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress in New Delhi on Friday (September 6, 2024), the party fielded Ms. Phogat from the Julana constituency for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Central team to soon visit flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) will soon visit the flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage, said a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official on Friday.

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey on security concerns

Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday (September 6, 2024) has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after November election

A judge agreed Friday (September 6, 2024) to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush-money case until after the November election, granting him a hard-won reprieve as he navigates the aftermath of his criminal conviction and the homestretch of his presidential campaign.

Landmine blast survivor shot-putter Hokato Sema wins Paralympics bronze

Landmine blast survivor Indian shot-putter Hokato Sema came up with his career-best throw of 14.65 metres to secure a bronze medal for the country in the men's F57 category final at the Paralympic Games here on Friday (September 6, 2024).

Sinner downs ailing Draper to reach U.S. Open final

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner took down ailing Briton Jack Draper 7-5 7-6(3) 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open final on Friday, overcoming muggy conditions at Arthur Ashe Stadium.